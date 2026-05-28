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Achat du Jour sur PS5 Pro
Acheté comme d'hab 8x moins cher que le prix conseillé
Je teste ça dimanche soir

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    posted the 05/28/2026 at 03:43 PM by ioop
    comments (6)
    piratees posted the 05/28/2026 at 03:46 PM
    oui mais a ce prix c'est compte donc le jeu est pas lié a ton compte principale
    ayakaxs posted the 05/28/2026 at 03:56 PM
    C’est le meuble qui est 8x trop petit ou le téléviseur 8x trop grand ?
    redxiii102 posted the 05/28/2026 at 04:07 PM
    C'est quoi ces rageux ?
    negan posted the 05/28/2026 at 04:19 PM
    Revoila le clodo.
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/28/2026 at 04:36 PM
    Il a la clim a côté de la ps5 pro au cas ou elle surcsurchauffe
    mibugishiden posted the 05/28/2026 at 05:02 PM
    8 fois moins cher, carrement
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