profile
Jeux Vidéo
282
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6764
visites since opening : 12822172
guiguif > blog
all
Silent Planet : Nouveau Trailer
Le Metroidvania Silent Planet revient avec un nouveau trailer.













    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/28/2026 at 12:00 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    gasmok2 posted the 05/28/2026 at 12:06 PM
    Visiblement c'est plus Metroidvania Symphony of the night
    5120x2880 posted the 05/28/2026 at 12:16 PM
    Très inspiré de Sotn effectivement, et le fait de mettre du japonais sur tous les logos alors que c'est américain c'est un red flag pour ma part, mais à voir.
    akinen posted the 05/28/2026 at 12:36 PM
    J’ai tjrs du mal avec les jeu s’inspirant à mort du design d’anciens jeux. Après j’avoues que Chrono trigger étant ma faiblesse, j’ai aimé un certain rpg indé. Mais rien dans les trailers ne laissant penser qu’il irait sur ce terrain.

    Sinon guiguif, gamekyo a changé et les avis de jeux sont rares. T’as pas un avis à chaud sur Yoshi? C’est dingue que personne en parle alors qu’il a eu d’excellentes notes. Perso je compte pas l’acheter mais bon. Si même toi t’en parle pas…
    azerty posted the 05/28/2026 at 12:44 PM
    J'adore, l'animation est super
    guiguif posted the 05/28/2026 at 12:46 PM
    akinen Bah je t'avouerai que le dernier Yoshi, je m'en fou un peu
    akinen posted the 05/28/2026 at 12:47 PM
    guiguif c’est effectivement un avis concis et je le partage
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo