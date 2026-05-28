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Jeu Fini
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Silent Planet : Nouveau Trailer
Le Metroidvania Silent Planet revient avec un nouveau trailer.
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posted the 05/28/2026 at 12:00 PM by
guiguif
comments (
6
)
gasmok2
posted
the 05/28/2026 at 12:06 PM
Visiblement c'est plus Metroidvania Symphony of the night
5120x2880
posted
the 05/28/2026 at 12:16 PM
Très inspiré de Sotn effectivement, et le fait de mettre du japonais sur tous les logos alors que c'est américain c'est un red flag pour ma part, mais à voir.
akinen
posted
the 05/28/2026 at 12:36 PM
J’ai tjrs du mal avec les jeu s’inspirant à mort du design d’anciens jeux. Après j’avoues que Chrono trigger étant ma faiblesse, j’ai aimé un certain rpg indé. Mais rien dans les trailers ne laissant penser qu’il irait sur ce terrain.
Sinon
guiguif
, gamekyo a changé et les avis de jeux sont rares. T’as pas un avis à chaud sur Yoshi? C’est dingue que personne en parle alors qu’il a eu d’excellentes notes. Perso je compte pas l’acheter mais bon. Si même toi t’en parle pas…
azerty
posted
the 05/28/2026 at 12:44 PM
J'adore, l'animation est super
guiguif
posted
the 05/28/2026 at 12:46 PM
akinen
Bah je t'avouerai que le dernier Yoshi, je m'en fou un peu
akinen
posted
the 05/28/2026 at 12:47 PM
guiguif
c’est effectivement un avis concis et je le partage
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Sinon guiguif, gamekyo a changé et les avis de jeux sont rares. T’as pas un avis à chaud sur Yoshi? C’est dingue que personne en parle alors qu’il a eu d’excellentes notes. Perso je compte pas l’acheter mais bon. Si même toi t’en parle pas…