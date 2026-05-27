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Call of Duty : si vous voulez voir une nouvelle collab sans aucun sens
Jeux Video


Certes c'est pour l'épisode mobile mais bon.

Les mecs de SEGA, tu leur balance un billet pour chopper une de leur IP en guest,
même dans un boular ils accepteraient.
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    posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:38 PM by shanks
    comments (4)
    noishe posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:43 PM
    Faut quand même bien avouer que c'est assez lourd de voir du P5 partout à toutes les sauces, y'a saturation
    suzukube posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:47 PM
    J'vais installer Call of Mobile du coup
    altendorf posted the 05/27/2026 at 11:34 PM
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/27/2026 at 11:56 PM
    On est clairement sur de la prostitution de licence à ce niveau avec Atlus
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