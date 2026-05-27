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shanks
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Certes c'est pour l'épisode mobile mais bon.
Les mecs de SEGA, tu leur balance un billet pour chopper une de leur IP en guest,
même dans un boular ils accepteraient.
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posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:38 PM by
shanks
comments (
4
)
noishe
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 10:43 PM
Faut quand même bien avouer que c'est assez lourd de voir du P5 partout à toutes les sauces, y'a saturation
suzukube
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 10:47 PM
J'vais installer Call of Mobile du coup
altendorf
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 11:34 PM
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 11:56 PM
On est clairement sur de la prostitution de licence à ce niveau avec Atlus
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