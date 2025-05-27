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Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
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name : Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch - Switch 2
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obi69
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Dragon Quest a 40 ans !
Venez en parler en Live les gens ! Je vous attends !

EDIT : LA REDIFFUSION

Revoir Le Live sur Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
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    blondexgf
    posted the 05/27/2026 at 03:56 PM by obi69
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