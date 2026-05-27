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Dragon Quest XI S
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name : Dragon Quest XI S
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Switch
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Dragon Quest 11 S / Trailer

(Format GKC)



Date Japon : 24 Septembre 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byfgHXihORo&t
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris201
    posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    kiryukazuma posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:37 PM
    J'espère une update gratuite de la version switch
    saram posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:37 PM
    Pas d'update pour la version Switch 2 quand tu as le jeu sur Switch.
    Faut repasser à la caisse, hop 55€.
    derno posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:40 PM
    et en GKC....square n'a jamais essayé la vrai cartouche et, j'ai l'impression, ne l'essayera jamais.
    Donc merci mais non merci
    jeanouillz posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:46 PM
    Nul...
    Pas d'update/upgrade, en GKC et full price
    aeris201 posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:50 PM
    DQXI je l'ai acheté sur Switch a sa sortie en 2019. J'ai pas réussi a le finir j'ai laché lorsqu'on doit se farcir une espèce de parade gay

    Une maj Switch 1 > Switch 2 m'aurait peut etre motivé a le relancer. Tant pis
    cyr posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:55 PM
    Je l'ai pas, et je l'aurais pas. Même a 5€.
    badeuh posted the 05/27/2026 at 01:18 PM
    aeris201 La parade n'est pas si longue, et en réalité tu te loupes qqch car ce DQ11 est un très bon DQ.
    thieum posted the 05/27/2026 at 01:44 PM
    badeuh Oui mais tu oublies que sur ce site l'homophobie c'est quelque chose de pathologique chez pas mal de membres
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/27/2026 at 02:10 PM
    cyr pourquoi ?
    zephon posted the 05/27/2026 at 02:23 PM
    rupinsansei3 parcequ'il y a une parade "gay"
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/27/2026 at 02:32 PM
    zephon ah oui? A quelle moment ? J'ai fait le jeux et je m'en souviens plus...
    zekk posted the 05/27/2026 at 02:45 PM
    rupinsansei3 introduction de Sylvando
    cyr posted the 05/27/2026 at 02:52 PM
    rupinsansei3 parce que ça m'intéresse pas. Déjà que je prends pas forcément tous les jeux qui m'intéresse, alors si je commence a acheter des jeux que je veux pas....
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