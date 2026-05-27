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[Evenements] Dragon Quest Live (15H) AGFrench (18H)

15H00



18H00
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    posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:33 PM
    C'est deux live différents ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:33 PM
    rupinsansei3 oui
    akinen posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:45 PM
    C’ est quoi AG french?
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:47 PM
    akinen https://www.actugaming.net/ag-french-direct/
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:54 PM
    nicolasgourry c'est quoi la différence ? Merci
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:56 PM
    rupinsansei3 l'un parle de Dragon Quest et l'autre met en avant les jeux français et francophones.
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/27/2026 at 01:01 PM
    nicolasgourry merci pour t'es retour
    keiku posted the 05/27/2026 at 01:13 PM
    c'était pas ouf
    perse9 posted the 05/27/2026 at 02:28 PM
    sérieusement dite moi que c'est une blague ce dragon quest 12???? La patte est catastrophique, la DA degeulasse...Je suis choqué la. Je prefère 1000 fois le style des persos du 11
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