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« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
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[Evenements] Dragon Quest Live (15H) AGFrench (18H)
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posted the 05/27/2026 at 12:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
rupinsansei3
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 12:33 PM
C'est deux live différents ?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 12:33 PM
rupinsansei3
oui
akinen
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 12:45 PM
C’ est quoi AG french?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 12:47 PM
akinen
https://www.actugaming.net/ag-french-direct/
rupinsansei3
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 12:54 PM
nicolasgourry
c'est quoi la différence ? Merci
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 12:56 PM
rupinsansei3
l'un parle de Dragon Quest et l'autre met en avant les jeux français et francophones.
rupinsansei3
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 01:01 PM
nicolasgourry
merci pour t'es retour
keiku
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 01:13 PM
c'était pas ouf
perse9
posted
the 05/27/2026 at 02:28 PM
sérieusement dite moi que c'est une blague ce dragon quest 12???? La patte est catastrophique, la DA degeulasse...Je suis choqué la. Je prefère 1000 fois le style des persos du 11
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