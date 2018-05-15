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name :
Dragon's Crown Pro
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Vanillaware
genre :
action
european release date :
05/15/2018
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baalmung
> blog
Sorceress de Dragon's Crown !
Un fig que j'ai imprimé il y a plus de deux ans et que j'ai ressorti de son tiroir pour la mettre en couleur et lui rendre hommage !
Moi
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https://www.instagram.com/baalmung/
tags :
figurine
dragon's crown
waifu
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aozora78
posted the 05/25/2026 at 09:45 PM by
baalmung
comments (
4
)
baalmung
posted
the 05/25/2026 at 09:46 PM
masharu
ça devrait te faire plaisir
suzukube
posted
the 05/25/2026 at 09:46 PM
! Je suis sans voix !
adelfhitlor
posted
the 05/25/2026 at 10:09 PM
Jolie ! Et c'est marrant je suis justement en train de me refaire le jeu.
rendan
posted
the 05/25/2026 at 10:34 PM
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