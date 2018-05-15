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Dragon's Crown Pro
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name : Dragon's Crown Pro
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Vanillaware
genre : action
european release date : 05/15/2018
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baalmung
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baalmung > blog
Sorceress de Dragon's Crown !
Un fig que j'ai imprimé il y a plus de deux ans et que j'ai ressorti de son tiroir pour la mettre en couleur et lui rendre hommage !





Moi - https://www.instagram.com/baalmung/
    tags : figurine dragon's crown waifu
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    Who likes this ?
    aozora78
    posted the 05/25/2026 at 09:45 PM by baalmung
    comments (4)
    baalmung posted the 05/25/2026 at 09:46 PM
    masharu ça devrait te faire plaisir
    suzukube posted the 05/25/2026 at 09:46 PM
    ! Je suis sans voix !
    adelfhitlor posted the 05/25/2026 at 10:09 PM
    Jolie ! Et c'est marrant je suis justement en train de me refaire le jeu.
    rendan posted the 05/25/2026 at 10:34 PM
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