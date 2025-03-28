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Tomodachi Life : Une Vie de Reve
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aeris201
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[Charts Espagne] Tomodachi Life #1 en physique, DMC5 #1 en demat
Les charts espagnols ont la particularité d'avoir un top physique uniquement et un top physique + démat. Par contre le demat n'inclut pas les jeux Nintendo, des jeux comme Clair Obscur et autres


Spain | Week 20, 2026 (May 11 - May 17) Physique uniquement (All Formats) | AEVI / GSD

01. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dreams - 5.833 / 62.054
02. EA Sports FC 26 - 2.696
03. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 2.559

Spain | Week 20, 2026 (May 11 - May 17) Physique + Dématerialisé (All Formats) | AEVI / GSD

01. Devil May Cry 5 - 6.187
02. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dreams - 5.833
03. Devil May Cry: HD Collection - 4.380

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    posted the 05/25/2026 at 02:10 PM by aeris201
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