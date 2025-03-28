Les charts espagnols ont la particularité d'avoir un top physique uniquement et un top physique + démat. Par contre le demat n'inclut pas les jeux Nintendo, des jeux comme Clair Obscur et autres01. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dreams - 5.833 / 62.05402. EA Sports FC 26 - 2.69603. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 2.55901. Devil May Cry 5 - 6.18702. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dreams - 5.83303. Devil May Cry: HD Collection - 4.380