Les charts espagnols ont la particularité d'avoir un top physique uniquement et un top physique + démat. Par contre le demat n'inclut pas les jeux Nintendo, des jeux comme Clair Obscur et autres
Spain | Week 20, 2026 (May 11 - May 17) Physique uniquement (All Formats) | AEVI / GSD
01. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dreams - 5.833 / 62.054
02. EA Sports FC 26 - 2.696
03. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 2.559
Spain | Week 20, 2026 (May 11 - May 17) Physique + Dématerialisé (All Formats) | AEVI / GSD
01. Devil May Cry 5 - 6.187
02. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dreams - 5.833
03. Devil May Cry: HD Collection - 4.380
tags :
posted the 05/25/2026 at 02:10 PM by aeris201