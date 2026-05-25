Voici les moyennes Metacritic des jeux Nintendo en 2026 (à ce jour) :
Pokémon Pokopia - 89
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition - 85
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition - 83
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 81
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - 77
Xenoblade Chronicles X Switch 2 Edition - 77
Mario Tennis Fever - 76
Un début d'année où l'on rétiendra 2 jeux : Pokémon Pokopia et Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, ce qui est un peu maigre.
Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k
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posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:41 PM by link49
L'été devrait être plus intéressant.
redxiii102 pourquoi Redxiii et pas Tifa ?
qu'est ce qui te plait tant dans ce clébard ?
.