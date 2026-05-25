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name : Pokemon Pokopia
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : simulation et gestion
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[Switch 2] Un début d'année assez décevant de la part de Nintendo?


Voici les moyennes Metacritic des jeux Nintendo en 2026 (à ce jour) :

Pokémon Pokopia - 89
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition - 85
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition - 83
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 81
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - 77
Xenoblade Chronicles X Switch 2 Edition - 77
Mario Tennis Fever - 76

Un début d'année où l'on rétiendra 2 jeux : Pokémon Pokopia et Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, ce qui est un peu maigre.

Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k
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    aeris201
    posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:41 PM by link49
    comments (13)
    masharu posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:45 PM
    Comme tous les ans depuis 2017. Le début d'années c'est la période des jeux casual, les gros jeux ont toujours été pour la 2e moitié de l'année.
    saram posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:45 PM
    Beaucoup de remaster...
    redxiii102 posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:46 PM
    Très décevant.
    jf17 posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:46 PM
    Pour l'instant je suis déçu de son catalogue, je parle des exclu
    aeris201 posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:48 PM
    Pokemon Pokopia est la meilleure exclusivité de ce début d'année
    redxiii102 posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:48 PM
    aeris201 et link49 en ce moment
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:49 PM
    Il était focus sur le film principalement.
    L'été devrait être plus intéressant.
    kikoo31 posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:51 PM
    aucun jeu en dessous de 75

    redxiii102 pourquoi Redxiii et pas Tifa ?
    qu'est ce qui te plait tant dans ce clébard ?
    redxiii102 posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:52 PM
    kikoo31 Demande à aeris201 je suis son double compte.
    redxiii102 posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:53 PM
    T'as oublié Sonic Racing CrossWorlds qui a eu sa version Switch 2 cette année.
    redxiii102 posted the 05/25/2026 at 01:58 PM
    p.i mouse for hire ne t'intéresse pas sur Nintendo Switch 2 Link49 ?
    hypermario posted the 05/25/2026 at 02:02 PM
    Alors c'est decevant car pas de gros AAA, mais sinon, c'est plus que convenable. Comme on le disait dans un article, il n'y a pas si longtemps, dure de finir tout les jeux dont on a envie de jouer..
    solarr posted the 05/25/2026 at 02:09 PM
    J'ai pris Mario Wonder édition S1 sur ma S2. Le reste, du fan service jouable sur une Nintendo DS.
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