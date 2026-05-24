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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
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name : Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
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link49
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[Achats] Déjà 41 jeux sur ma Switch 2!


Voici de images maison en mode portable :















Et du Tales of Arise :















J'ai de quoi faire.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    Who likes this ?
    ducknsexe, megadeth, aeris201
    posted the 05/24/2026 at 12:02 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    bourbon posted the 05/24/2026 at 12:18 PM
    Mis à part les captures d'écran, c'est possible d'avoir ton ressenti sur les jeux ? Je suis curieux au moins pour Yoshi ^^
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/24/2026 at 12:25 PM
    bourbon je vais te donner la réponse à sa place "it's amaziiiiiinnnnng!"
    ducknsexe posted the 05/24/2026 at 12:26 PM
    Félicitations cher frère de la confrérie des pro N. Oui donne nous ton ressenti sur le meilleur yoshi
    bourbon posted the 05/24/2026 at 12:34 PM
    rupinsansei3 J'attends quelque chose d'un peu plus développé si c'est possible

    Au passage, j'aime bien ton pseudo et ton avatar
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