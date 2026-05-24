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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
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[Achats] Déjà 41 jeux sur ma Switch 2!
Voici de images maison en mode portable :
Et du Tales of Arise :
J'ai de quoi faire.
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ducknsexe
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megadeth
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aeris201
posted the 05/24/2026 at 12:02 PM by
link49
comments (
4
)
bourbon
posted
the 05/24/2026 at 12:18 PM
Mis à part les captures d'écran, c'est possible d'avoir ton ressenti sur les jeux ? Je suis curieux au moins pour Yoshi ^^
rupinsansei3
posted
the 05/24/2026 at 12:25 PM
bourbon
je vais te donner la réponse à sa place "it's amaziiiiiinnnnng!"
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/24/2026 at 12:26 PM
Félicitations cher frère de la confrérie des pro N. Oui donne nous ton ressenti sur le meilleur yoshi
bourbon
posted
the 05/24/2026 at 12:34 PM
rupinsansei3
J'attends quelque chose d'un peu plus développé si c'est possible
Au passage, j'aime bien ton pseudo et ton avatar
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