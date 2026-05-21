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Crazy Taxi : l'heure semble enfin être venue pour le reveal
Jeux Video


Compte Twitter/X réactivé à l'instant après 7 ans d'inactivité.
Summer Game Fest ?

Et vivement Jet Set
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    gaeon, tripy73
    posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:37 PM by shanks
    comments (9)
    thejoke posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:38 PM
    J'espère le retour d'une OST incroyable. Pour lui et pour jet set
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:41 PM
    Si c'est réussi ça va tellement cartonné depuis le temps qu'on veut revoir ces licences
    negan posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:42 PM
    J'ai a la fois une érection mais comme ci elle avait lieu devant ma grand mère.

    C'est bizarre a expliquer
    escobar posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:44 PM
    redxiii102 posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:54 PM
    La question c'est : est-ce que ça sera un GAS ?
    zekk posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:58 PM
    negan
    thauvinho posted the 05/21/2026 at 09:05 PM
    Le remake ou le gaas ? Ou les deux ?
    pcverso posted the 05/21/2026 at 09:11 PM
    negan oui tu bande mou quoi
    patrickleclairvoyant posted the 05/21/2026 at 09:21 PM
    J’attends surtout le fameux nouveau Jet Set Radio du trailer
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