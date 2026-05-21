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Warhammer 40,000 : Gladius - Relics of War est disponible gratuitement sur Steam



Comme son titre l'indique, le jeu Warhammer 40,000 : Gladius - Relics of War est disponible gratuitement sur Steam jusqu'au 28 Mai, jusqu’à épuisement des stocks.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/489630/Warhammer_40000_Gladius__Relics_of_War/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/489630/Warhammer_40000_Gladius__Relics_of_War/
    tags : gladius warhammer warhammer 40 000 : gladius - relics of war relics of war warhammer 40000 warhammer 40 000 40 000 40 000 : gladius
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    tripy73, 5120x2880
    posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:03 PM by adamjensen
    comments (3)
    adamjensen posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:14 PM
    J'adore la musique du Trailer.
    tripy73 posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:14 PM
    Merci pour l'information, par contre le nombre de DLC c'est abusé
    adamjensen posted the 05/21/2026 at 08:15 PM
    tripy73
    Comme toujours avec les Warhammer.
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