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Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection
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name : Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Iron Galaxy
genre : compilation
other versions : PC -
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[Question] Et vous, qu'espérez-vous lors du prochain State of Play?


NateTheHate2 pense que ce sera un bon événement, à condition de rester réaliste dans ses attentes.



Personnelement, même si j'ai un gros doute, j'aimerais bien l'annonce d'un porochain Uncharted.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksAndRumours/comments/1tir9as/natethehate_said_you_should_keep_safe/
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    aeris201
    posted the 05/21/2026 at 01:18 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    barret49201 posted the 05/21/2026 at 01:19 PM
    Sur Nintendo Switch 2 ?
    barret49201 posted the 05/21/2026 at 01:22 PM
    aeris201 t'es trop lent.
    drybowser posted the 05/21/2026 at 01:33 PM
    Le remake de chrono trigger
    dacta posted the 05/21/2026 at 01:38 PM
    Peut-être le prochain projet de la Team Asobi, même s'il est peut-être encore un peu trop tôt. Et, même si je n'ai pas été trop réceptif au GoW de 2018, le prochain jeu de Barlog.
    pharrell posted the 05/21/2026 at 01:38 PM
    A mon avis pas d'Uncharted annoncé tant que "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet " n'est pas sortie... Le state of play annoncera peut être une date.

    Autrement je sais pas du tout... Peut être une nouvelle licence.
    skuldleif posted the 05/21/2026 at 01:42 PM
    ND
    SM
    2027
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