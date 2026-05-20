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State of Play : d'après NateTheHate il y aura d'autres exclusivités que God of War et Wolverine
D'après NateTheHate il y aura d'autres exclusivités que God of War et Wolverine lors du prochain State of Play.

Normalement, la fiabilité de NateTheHate n'est plus à prouver dans le domaine...

Rendez-vous le 3 juin pour le savoir

https://xcancel.com/NateTheHate2/status/2057136591940767842
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    posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:15 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (14)
    ratchet posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:25 PM
    Mouais
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:27 PM
    ratchet Il était quand même assez fiable
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:27 PM
    Intéressant
    yanssou posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:27 PM
    C'est devenu twiterland la partie blog
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:28 PM
    yanssou C'est souvent là que pop en premier les infos
    djfab posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:29 PM
    De toutes façons, Wolverine + God of War, c'est déjà énorme ! Surement un plus petit jeu en plus.
    yanssou posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:31 PM
    ouroboros4 pourtant ya un minimum de présentation a faire...

    Et perso les insiders j'en ai ma claque.
    brook1 posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:31 PM
    S'il se permet de le diffuser dans des cinémas, c'est qu'ils ont du lourd à montrer
    kratoszeus posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:32 PM
    Bah 60 minutes de chaud dans blague .. prochain jeu de barlog, deuxième ip en prod de naughty dog et nouveau gameplay pour intergalactic . Media molécule peut être ? Horizon 3 ?
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:32 PM
    brook1 Je pense aussi!
    cyr posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:33 PM
    ouroboros4 oui, 1 heure de god of war et de wolverine.....quel devint.
    Jamais je n'aurais penser qu'il y aurai d'autre truc....


    Autant on se moque de link quand il parle d'un potentiel Nintendo direct en juin, mais lui pour le coup c'est du même niveau que link.
    51love posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:34 PM
    Encore heureux qu'ils vont parler au moins de 3 jeux des PlayStation Studios
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:37 PM
    cyr Sinon hormis venir déverser ta mauvaise humeur et ton absence de joie de vivre?
    Car bon ça devient saoulant de te voir râler de manière systématique sur absolument chaque article
    shao posted the 05/20/2026 at 06:57 PM
    C'est ça qu'on veut!
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