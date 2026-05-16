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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
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> blog
[Switch 2] 2 jeux sortent la semaine prochaine. Seront-ils vôtres?
La Switch 2 accuillera donc deux jeux :
Yoshi And The Mysterious Book ce jeudi et Tales Of Arise Beyond The Dawn Edition ce vendredi.
Les joueurs Xbox pourront aussi jouer à Forza Horizon 6 ce mardi. Allez-vous prendre un de ces titres?
Source :
https://www.carrefour.fr/p/tales-of-arise-beyond-the-dawn-edition-switch-2-bandai-namco-3391892041484/
tags :
1
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Who likes this ?
barret49201
posted the 05/16/2026 at 05:59 PM by
link49
comments (
31
)
micheljackson
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:07 PM
Je prédis une note entre 78 et 82 sur metacritic pour Yoshi.
narustorm
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:08 PM
Yoshi ????
zekk
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:15 PM
micheljackson
et ça méritera moins
biboufett
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:15 PM
perso Yoshi et Lego Batman sur Ps5
jofe
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:16 PM
Ça demande une bonne dose de courage de prendre Tales of Arise sur Switch 2 sachant que Bandai Namco a raté tous les remasters de Tales sur consoles Nintendo depuis le début.
forte
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:17 PM
Yoshi Day One !
jenicris
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:23 PM
Tales of Arise déjà fait. Et Yoshi même quand j'aurai la Switch 2 osef
angelsduck
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:44 PM
J'ai déjà reçu le Lego Batman sur PS5 donc je vais le commencer ce soir. Yoshi ça sera plus tard. Et le Tales of Arise je l'ai déjà fait sur PS5, je ne le reprendrais pas sur Switch 2.
fdestroyer
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:53 PM
Faut voir le Yoshi, j'attend des tests.
C'est toujours pas clair pour moi si c'est une aventure classique ou des tableau à compléter, je serai pas trop client si c'est le cas.
mooplol
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 06:58 PM
Tales of fait sur ps5, j’aimerai forza mais j’attend qu’il sorte sur play aussi
kisukesan
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:01 PM
Yoshi !
micheljackson
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:04 PM
zekk
ça a toujours été nul, même l'épisode super famicom m'était vite tombé des mains à l'époque, avec le gosse insupportable qui chiale. Et il était impressionnant graphiquement, c'est tout.
barret49201
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:04 PM
Finis tes jeux d'abord peut-être ?
burningcrimson
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:15 PM
Je vais rien acheter
zekk
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:20 PM
micheljackson
j'aurais pas dit mieux
biboufett
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:38 PM
Angelsduck
tu as commandé ou ?
xynot
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:40 PM
Ça va poncer Forza jusqu'à la sortie de 007
wickette
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:41 PM
À l’image de 80% du lineup first party actuel Nintendo: yoshi ne m’intéresse pas du tout
Vivement un direct en Juin en espérant voir de belles annonces parce que les yoshi, mario tennis, kirby air riders, solatoon raiders..ça va quoi
temporell
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:45 PM
Yoshi And The Mysterious Book : pas de challenge, skip
Tales Of Arise Beyond The Dawn Edition : GKC, jeux multi donc superior sur d'autre plate forme, skip
zoske
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:02 PM
non merci, Tales of je l'ai torché à l'époque quand il était sorti sur PS5 et Yoshi... Il y a tellement de bons jeux à finir pour l'instant... Pas le temps pour un curiosité avec une DA d'enfant comme ça...
angelsduck
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:09 PM
biboufett
Micromania, la version deluxe. Il fut envoyé mercredi.
ratchet
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:10 PM
Je ne prend rien.
Prochain jeu Final Fantasy 12 (en promo sur le store) sinon en neuf le mois prochain Starfox!
mrpopulus
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:11 PM
Yoshi ça sent tellement le jeu torché en 1 après-midi avec 0 challenge
cyr
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:19 PM
jenicris
Ha non. Tu pourra pas avoir de switch2 puisque tu es contre la hausse . Acheter malgré la hausse......c'est abdiqué.
syoshu
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:23 PM
micheljackson
faut pas exagérer non plus...
Yoshi's Island est du même niveau Super Mario World et Donkey Kong Country. Ca reste 3 des meilleurs jeux de plateforme toutes consoles confondue...
C'est quand même un gameplay bien plus travaillé que les Mario 2D classique, graphisme au top, une ost excellente, une bonne durée de vie et pas mal de challenge, surtout le 100%. C'est les autres jeux Yoshi qui par la suite se sont ramolis
micheljackson
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:32 PM
syoshu
Yoshi's Island ne sera jamais du niveau de Super Mario World et "Donkey Kong Country" encore moins
jenicris
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:48 PM
cyr
la différence c'est que j'aime les jeux des 3 constructeurs contrairement à toi. On est pas tous aussi fanboy que toi
escobar
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 09:02 PM
Forza horizon 6 pour moi
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 09:42 PM
Yoshi pour moi, OBLIGATOIRE.
Je pense que le jeu aura un format proche de Captain Toad, avec un style puzzle-game structuré en chapitres.
aeris201
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 09:57 PM
Forza, non car je n’ai pas de PC ni Xbox donc pas concerné
Tales of, non parce j’ai d’autres priorités d’achat que des jeux sortis ya mille ans sur la gen precedente
Du coup il reste Yoshi
Non seulement la DA est superbe mais en plus il a l’air bourré d’inventivité. Day one
losz
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 10:54 PM
Yoshi day one, mais j'ai peur que ce soit encore un jeu Nintendo adapté aux 4-5 ans en termes de difficulté.
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C'est toujours pas clair pour moi si c'est une aventure classique ou des tableau à compléter, je serai pas trop client si c'est le cas.
ça a toujours été nul, même l'épisode super famicom m'était vite tombé des mains à l'époque, avec le gosse insupportable qui chiale. Et il était impressionnant graphiquement, c'est tout.
Vivement un direct en Juin en espérant voir de belles annonces parce que les yoshi, mario tennis, kirby air riders, solatoon raiders..ça va quoi
Tales Of Arise Beyond The Dawn Edition : GKC, jeux multi donc superior sur d'autre plate forme, skip
Prochain jeu Final Fantasy 12 (en promo sur le store) sinon en neuf le mois prochain Starfox!
Yoshi's Island est du même niveau Super Mario World et Donkey Kong Country. Ca reste 3 des meilleurs jeux de plateforme toutes consoles confondue...
C'est quand même un gameplay bien plus travaillé que les Mario 2D classique, graphisme au top, une ost excellente, une bonne durée de vie et pas mal de challenge, surtout le 100%. C'est les autres jeux Yoshi qui par la suite se sont ramolis
Yoshi's Island ne sera jamais du niveau de Super Mario World et "Donkey Kong Country" encore moins
Je pense que le jeu aura un format proche de Captain Toad, avec un style puzzle-game structuré en chapitres.
Tales of, non parce j’ai d’autres priorités d’achat que des jeux sortis ya mille ans sur la gen precedente
Du coup il reste Yoshi
Non seulement la DA est superbe mais en plus il a l’air bourré d’inventivité. Day one