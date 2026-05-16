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aeris201 > blog
Nintendo : 40 ans de (J)RPG - Chapitre 1 : MOTHER
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    Who likes this ?
    kujiraldine, barret49201, link49
    posted the 05/16/2026 at 10:47 AM by aeris201
    comments (2)
    badeuh posted the 05/16/2026 at 11:39 AM
    L"épisode 2 est également disponible (sur Camelot donc un peu de Golden Sun).
    aeris201 posted the 05/16/2026 at 11:49 AM
    badeuh Oui, je compte en faire un article
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