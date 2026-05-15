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« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
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name :
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
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[NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / Trailer
Date de sortie : 21 Mai 2026
tags :
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posted the 05/15/2026 at 04:55 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
barret49201
posted
the 05/15/2026 at 04:56 PM
C'est vraiment trop beau.
burningcrimson
posted
the 05/15/2026 at 05:16 PM
C'est dommage de pas avoir garder la DA de Yoshi's Wooly World mais bon celui çi fait son petit effet quand même
aeris201
posted
the 05/15/2026 at 05:21 PM
Non seulement la DA est superbe mais le gameplay a l’air très inventif
drybowser
posted
the 05/15/2026 at 06:06 PM
Le jeu est superbe mais j'attends les tests pour être sûr que c'est un vrai jeu de plateforme 2d comme les précédents opus et pas un truc chelou genre collection
kisukesan
posted
the 05/15/2026 at 07:07 PM
Il arrive jeudi prochain !! Trop bien
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/15/2026 at 07:59 PM
La patte graphique envoie du lourd
kisukesan
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 07:16 AM
burningcrimson
une compile des Kirby et Yoshi en mode wooly, ce serait excellent !
kidicarus
posted
the 05/16/2026 at 08:10 AM
Les grafs sont sublimes comment souvent avec la sage Yoshi, c'est dans son gameplay que ce jeu fait sa révolution avec ses énigmes et ses recherches.
Je trouve ça très original.
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Je trouve ça très original.