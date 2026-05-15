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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
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name : Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / Trailer




Date de sortie : 21 Mai 2026
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    8
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    Who likes this ?
    barret49201, aeris201, toni, drybowser, kisukesan, megadeth, ducknsexe, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 05/15/2026 at 04:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    barret49201 posted the 05/15/2026 at 04:56 PM
    C'est vraiment trop beau.
    burningcrimson posted the 05/15/2026 at 05:16 PM
    C'est dommage de pas avoir garder la DA de Yoshi's Wooly World mais bon celui çi fait son petit effet quand même
    aeris201 posted the 05/15/2026 at 05:21 PM
    Non seulement la DA est superbe mais le gameplay a l’air très inventif
    drybowser posted the 05/15/2026 at 06:06 PM
    Le jeu est superbe mais j'attends les tests pour être sûr que c'est un vrai jeu de plateforme 2d comme les précédents opus et pas un truc chelou genre collection
    kisukesan posted the 05/15/2026 at 07:07 PM
    Il arrive jeudi prochain !! Trop bien
    ducknsexe posted the 05/15/2026 at 07:59 PM
    La patte graphique envoie du lourd
    kisukesan posted the 05/16/2026 at 07:16 AM
    burningcrimson une compile des Kirby et Yoshi en mode wooly, ce serait excellent !
    kidicarus posted the 05/16/2026 at 08:10 AM
    Les grafs sont sublimes comment souvent avec la sage Yoshi, c'est dans son gameplay que ce jeu fait sa révolution avec ses énigmes et ses recherches.
    Je trouve ça très original.
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