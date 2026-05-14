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micheljackson
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micheljackson
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[RETRO GAMING] Visite d'une usine de CRT Sony Trinitron
Bref, ça va être compliqué de relancer une usine
Computer History Archives Project
-
https://www.youtube.com/@ComputerHistoryArchivesProject
tags :
tv
retro
télévision
crt
rgb
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parrain59
,
burningcrimson
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torotoro59
posted the 05/14/2026 at 04:16 PM by
micheljackson
comments (
2
)
defcon5
posted
the 05/14/2026 at 05:41 PM
Génial, la trouvaille !
Mais bon, arrête, on se fait mal pour rien, là
solarr
posted
the 05/14/2026 at 10:52 PM
Superbe.
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Mais bon, arrête, on se fait mal pour rien, là