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micheljackson > blog
[RETRO GAMING] Visite d'une usine de CRT Sony Trinitron


Bref, ça va être compliqué de relancer une usine
Computer History Archives Project - https://www.youtube.com/@ComputerHistoryArchivesProject
    tags : tv retro télévision crt rgb composite téléviseur cathodique s-video
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    parrain59, burningcrimson, torotoro59
    posted the 05/14/2026 at 04:16 PM by micheljackson
    comments (2)
    defcon5 posted the 05/14/2026 at 05:41 PM
    Génial, la trouvaille !

    Mais bon, arrête, on se fait mal pour rien, là
    solarr posted the 05/14/2026 at 10:52 PM
    Superbe.
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