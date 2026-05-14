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Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
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name : Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Xbox Game Studios
developer : MachineGames
genre : action
other versions : PC - Playstation 5
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link49
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[Switch 2] Indiana Jones : C'est juste impressionnant!
Les images qui suivent ont été prise lors de ma première partie en mode portable :































Le jeu est magnifique, malgré la vue fps. Dommage qu'il n'y ait pas d'option pour le mettre en vue tps.

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/death-stranding-2-on-the-beach-review-score-prediction-thread.1220136/page-6/
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris201, ropstar, toni, kevinmccallisterrr, ouken
    posted the 05/14/2026 at 02:07 PM by link49
    comments (15)
    aeris201 posted the 05/14/2026 at 02:13 PM
    Je confirme

    Après RE9 et maintenant Indiana Jones, la Switch 2 enchaine les jeux impressionnants. Merci le DLSS
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/14/2026 at 02:16 PM
    T'as été au moins jusqu'au Vatican c'est déjà ça
    solarr posted the 05/14/2026 at 02:29 PM
    Link49 impressionnant de voir ça tourner sur un petit écran. Comment voir des imperfections à ce niveau...
    solarr posted the 05/14/2026 at 02:30 PM
    et à vitesse normale. Hormis du pop ou un peu de latence par moment, mais est-ce bien gênant.
    flom posted the 05/14/2026 at 02:36 PM
    Et avec une VRAI cartouche !!!!! Juste incroyable.
    jaeg01 posted the 05/14/2026 at 02:48 PM
    Et tout ça sur une console de 1 cm d'épaisseur
    aeris201 posted the 05/14/2026 at 02:59 PM
    jaeg01 Tres juste.

    Et qui consomme que 10W
    riddler posted the 05/14/2026 at 03:15 PM
    C’est là que l’on voit qu’au lieu de nous sortir des consoles à 1000€ ils feraient mieux d’optimiser celles existantes car la Switch 2 les humilient sévère.
    aeris201 posted the 05/14/2026 at 03:17 PM
    riddler Tes propos sont cruels mais tres juste
    toni posted the 05/14/2026 at 03:27 PM
    Le jeu est magnifique, malgré la vue fps. Dommage qu'il n'y ait pas d'option pour le mettre en vue tps.

    Ta tout dit , dommage pour la vue tps.
    solarr posted the 05/14/2026 at 03:45 PM
    flom Contrairement aux affabulations de CAPCOM et consorts, les AAA sont possibles sur cartouche. Si vous n'arrivez pas sur une cartouche PCIE 3.0 alors que le PCIE 3.0 accepte Hellblade 2 sans broncher, c'est qu'il faut remettre en question la gestion du moteur graphique.
    link49 posted the 05/14/2026 at 07:15 PM
    solarr On est d'accord. Bethesda a fait un énorme boulot.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/14/2026 at 07:27 PM
    Tout est impressionnant sur Switch 2 quand les tiers se sortent les doigt du fion
    rendan posted the 05/14/2026 at 07:50 PM
    TOUT SE PASSE COMME PRÉVU
    link49 posted the 05/15/2026 at 05:14 AM
    aeris201 Sans oublier Pragmata.
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