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name : Persona 5 Royal
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[Concert] Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb 2017


Après la rediffusion des concerts Persona Music FES 2013 et Super LIve 2015, la chaine Atlus Game Music continue avec Persona Super Live P-SOUND BOMB!!!! 2017, avec quelques ost de Persona 5, Persona 4 et Persona 3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39UgzObaXFI&t=344s
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    karbage
    posted the 05/09/2026 at 05:12 PM by yanssou
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