Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
3
Likers
name : Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Xbox Game Studios
developer : MachineGames
genre : action
other versions : PC - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
479
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 19073
visites since opening : 33636766
link49 > blog
[Switch 2] Indiana Jones sort ce mardi. Allez-vous le prendre?


Le 12 mai sortira le jeu Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien sur la dernière console de Nintendo. pour le moment, la meuilleure offre est celle de Carrefour :



Et en plus, ça ne sera pas en format GKC.

Source : https://www.carrefour.fr/p/indiana-jones-et-le-cercle-ancien-switch-2-bethesda-0196388816286?s=6795/
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    aeris201, toni, legato
    posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:26 PM by link49
    comments (16)
    fdestroyer posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:27 PM
    Yep! pile à temp pour le week end prolongé!
    aeris201 posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:30 PM
    Unboxing
    https://x.com/machinegames/status/2052770543967814140?s=20
    link49 posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:32 PM
    Je l'ai pas fait sur Xbox à sa sortie, du coup, j'ai vraiment hâte de le découvrir mardi.
    ravyxxs posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:34 PM
    Jamais pu le finir, il m'a endormi le jeu dans le niveau du Vatican...
    elicetheworld posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:34 PM
    Il est vraiment très bien optimisé c'est peut être le meilleur portage a ce jour
    ghouledheleter posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:39 PM
    Je l’ai acheté ce matin sur switch 2. Le jeu tourne impeccablement bien. Ca fait plaisir.
    aeris201 posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:40 PM
    ghouledheleter
    wickette posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:48 PM
    Déjà fait sur PC mais content de voir qu'il tournerait bien

    ravyxxs Il y a un début lent sur ce jeu, mais après 2-3H j'étais perso scotché à l'écran, mais je peux comprendre, le rythme n'est pas optimal
    darkwii posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:55 PM
    Non déjà fait sur série x
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:57 PM
    ghouledheleter j'ai envie de dire encore heureux qu'il tourne bien, nan?

    Depuis la sortie de la switch 2, J'ai l'impression que la choses qui préoccupe les joueurs, est que la première chose qu'il souhaite c'est que le jeux tourne sans accro
    jenicris posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:59 PM
    Déjà fait sur PC
    narustorm posted the 05/09/2026 at 05:00 PM
    Déjà reçu sur switch 2 ????
    Mais faut que je finisse Xeno X d'abord...
    derno posted the 05/09/2026 at 05:04 PM
    commandé, j'ai profité du french day amazon pour le prendre...mais je l'avais avant chez carrefour aussi.
    enfin un jeu full cartouche, je me sentais sale après mon assassin creed chopé en occaz et monster hunter story GKC pour l'anniversaire de mon fils
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/09/2026 at 05:05 PM
    rupinsansei3 C'est un jeu qui tourne à la base sur une console 100 % salon, pas une console portable "hybride". Il y a donc forcément des concessions, vu qu'il y a des différences dans la conception des supports. La question est donc simplement de savoir si, avec ces concessions, il tournera bien.
    Alors oui, quel que soit le support, nous préférerions tous que le jeu tourne bien, mais il faut aussi comparer ce qui est comparable.
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/09/2026 at 05:10 PM
    Déjà fait en 4K 60 fps avec RT sur PS5
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/09/2026 at 05:16 PM
    nicolasgourry on disait jamais ça avec la switch 1 de ce que je le rappelle
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo