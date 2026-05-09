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boyd
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name :
Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Xbox Game Studios
developer :
MachineGames
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Playstation 5
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link49
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link49
> blog
[Switch 2] Indiana Jones sort ce mardi. Allez-vous le prendre?
Le 12 mai sortira le jeu Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien sur la dernière console de Nintendo. pour le moment, la meuilleure offre est celle de Carrefour :
Et en plus, ça ne sera pas en format GKC.
Source :
https://www.carrefour.fr/p/indiana-jones-et-le-cercle-ancien-switch-2-bethesda-0196388816286?s=6795/
tags :
3
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Who likes this ?
aeris201
,
toni
,
legato
posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:26 PM by
link49
comments (
16
)
fdestroyer
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:27 PM
Yep! pile à temp pour le week end prolongé!
aeris201
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:30 PM
Unboxing
https://x.com/machinegames/status/2052770543967814140?s=20
link49
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:32 PM
Je l'ai pas fait sur Xbox à sa sortie, du coup, j'ai vraiment hâte de le découvrir mardi.
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:34 PM
Jamais pu le finir, il m'a endormi le jeu dans le niveau du Vatican...
elicetheworld
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:34 PM
Il est vraiment très bien optimisé c'est peut être le meilleur portage a ce jour
ghouledheleter
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:39 PM
Je l’ai acheté ce matin sur switch 2. Le jeu tourne impeccablement bien. Ca fait plaisir.
aeris201
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:40 PM
ghouledheleter
wickette
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:48 PM
Déjà fait sur PC mais content de voir qu'il tournerait bien
ravyxxs
Il y a un début lent sur ce jeu, mais après 2-3H j'étais perso scotché à l'écran, mais je peux comprendre, le rythme n'est pas optimal
darkwii
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:55 PM
Non déjà fait sur série x
rupinsansei3
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:57 PM
ghouledheleter
j'ai envie de dire encore heureux qu'il tourne bien, nan?
Depuis la sortie de la switch 2, J'ai l'impression que la choses qui préoccupe les joueurs, est que la première chose qu'il souhaite c'est que le jeux tourne sans accro
jenicris
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 04:59 PM
Déjà fait sur PC
narustorm
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 05:00 PM
Déjà reçu sur switch 2 ????
Mais faut que je finisse Xeno X d'abord...
derno
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 05:04 PM
commandé, j'ai profité du french day amazon pour le prendre...mais je l'avais avant chez carrefour aussi.
enfin un jeu full cartouche, je me sentais sale après mon assassin creed chopé en occaz et monster hunter story GKC pour l'anniversaire de mon fils
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 05:05 PM
rupinsansei3
C'est un jeu qui tourne à la base sur une console 100 % salon, pas une console portable "hybride". Il y a donc forcément des concessions, vu qu'il y a des différences dans la conception des supports. La question est donc simplement de savoir si, avec ces concessions, il tournera bien.
Alors oui, quel que soit le support, nous préférerions tous que le jeu tourne bien, mais il faut aussi comparer ce qui est comparable.
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 05:10 PM
Déjà fait en 4K 60 fps avec RT sur PS5
rupinsansei3
posted
the 05/09/2026 at 05:16 PM
nicolasgourry
on disait jamais ça avec la switch 1 de ce que je le rappelle
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https://x.com/machinegames/status/2052770543967814140?s=20
ravyxxs Il y a un début lent sur ce jeu, mais après 2-3H j'étais perso scotché à l'écran, mais je peux comprendre, le rythme n'est pas optimal
Depuis la sortie de la switch 2, J'ai l'impression que la choses qui préoccupe les joueurs, est que la première chose qu'il souhaite c'est que le jeux tourne sans accro
Mais faut que je finisse Xeno X d'abord...
enfin un jeu full cartouche, je me sentais sale après mon assassin creed chopé en occaz et monster hunter story GKC pour l'anniversaire de mon fils
Alors oui, quel que soit le support, nous préférerions tous que le jeu tourne bien, mais il faut aussi comparer ce qui est comparable.