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Pkoi y'a plus de promos sur l'eshop de la Switch ?
J'aime bien acheter mes jeux en démat', et là, que ce soit sur PS5 ou sur Switch 2, y'a quasiment rien en promo ? Quelqu'un sait pourquoi ?!

PS : A C'est peut être pour les 1 an de la Switch 2 ?

https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Rechercher/Rechercher-299117.html?f=147394-5-10-72-6955-119600

https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/pages/deals

J'ai payé 50 balles pour Romeo is a Dead Man, j'suis sûr il sera à 34.99 € le 13 mai T_T ! En plus en vrai j'suis plutôt déçu du jeu... Mais bon, j'voulais filer 50 balles à SUDA51 pour le remercier pour les No More Heroes ^^ !

Nintendo-Otaku.com - https://nintendo-otaku.com/
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    posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:19 AM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:33 AM
    En vrai c'est bizarre, y'a des jeux en promos en allant sur la fiche, mais impossible à retrouver via l'API ou le site eShop en listing ?! https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition/4PGP-Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition-2995035.html
    suzukube posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:35 AM
    C'est des erreurs de prix ? Y'a le jeu Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition à 5.99 € : https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition/Teenage-Mutant-Ninja-Turtles-Splintered-Fate-Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition-2990308.html?nsuid=70010000113780
    suzukube posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:39 AM
    Star Wars Outlaws à 17,49 €. J'vais allumer ma Switch peut être que l'eshop fonctionne dessus ! https://www.dekudeals.com/items/star-wars-outlaws
    suzukube posted the 05/09/2026 at 04:42 AM
    Un jeu en 120 fps 1080p à 11,49 € : https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition/Lorelei-and-the-Laser-Eyes-Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition-3080549.html?nsuid=70010000124244
    hatwa posted the 05/09/2026 at 06:19 AM
    Pourtant j'ai acheté en avril Tunic et Croc, et la semaine dernière Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: tous 3 en promo.
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