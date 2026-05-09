J'aime bien acheter mes jeux en démat', et là, que ce soit sur PS5 ou sur Switch 2, y'a quasiment rien en promo ? Quelqu'un sait pourquoi ?!PS : A C'est peut être pour les 1 an de la Switch 2 ?J'ai payé 50 balles pour Romeo is a Dead Man, j'suis sûr il sera à 34.99 € le 13 mai T_T ! En plus en vrai j'suis plutôt déçu du jeu... Mais bon, j'voulais filer 50 balles à SUDA51 pour le remercier pour les No More Heroes ^^ !