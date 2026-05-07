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name : Splatoon Raiders
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[Switch 2] La deuxième année va finalement bien démarré?


Un autre titre du catalogue Nintendo de 2026 vient compléter le tableau des jeux à sortir lors de la deuxième année de commercialisation de la console :

Juin : Star Fox
Juillet : Splatoon Raiders / Rhythm Heaven Groove



Pour rappel, lors de la première année, on aura eu ça :



Il faudra si les rumeurs se confirment rajouter le Remake d'Ocarina of Time et celui de Super Metroid pour 2026.

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/natedrake-nintendo-switch-2-whats-next-heres-what-we-know-3d-mario-direct-timing-summer-lineup-more.1475365/page-81/
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    posted the 05/07/2026 at 05:50 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/07/2026 at 05:59 PM
    Sachant que Nate the Hate dit qu'il y a aussi pour l'été 2026
    Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave et Nintendo Switch Sports "2"
    https://www.switch-actu.fr/actualites/rumeurs/nate-the-hate-star-fox-the-legend-of-zelda-ocarina-of-time-remake-splatoon-raiders-cette-annee-mario-3d-lannee-prochaine-et-quelques-switch-2-edition-rumeurs/
    micheljackson posted the 05/07/2026 at 06:14 PM
    Ah, on démarre l'année en mai chez Nintendo ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/07/2026 at 06:21 PM
    micheljackson la Switch 2 est sortie en Juin 2025, donc Juin 2026, ça fera bien un an, tout simplement, car il commence pour Starfox qui sort en Juin.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/07/2026 at 06:31 PM
    Le jeu Switch Sport 2 fera tremblé la concurrence, trembler, Trembler de peur pauvre âme.
    jaeg01 posted the 05/07/2026 at 06:39 PM
    ducknsexe en attendant c'est la conjugaison qui tremble devant tes posts
    ducknsexe posted the 05/07/2026 at 06:41 PM
    jaeg01 Pauvre petit chou j'ai touché un point sensible
    elicetheworld posted the 05/07/2026 at 06:42 PM
    jaeg01 qu'est-ce que ça me saoule ces gens qui sont toujours obligé de jouer la carte de l'orthographe pour de la répartie à commentaire inutile.
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