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[NeoGeo] toutes les moeurs de la rue : MisterX high level
A partir de 00h57mn, donc de la 57ème minute 50 secondes, on va discuter RGB, HDMI, à 1h02"45, confidences, avec, en bon chromosome, JéréMisterX qui déballe sa science : et elle a du sens.
Bon débat entre passions nées.

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsUaW_G6gPg
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    posted the 05/06/2026 at 02:51 PM by solarr
    comments (2)
    micheljackson posted the 05/06/2026 at 03:32 PM
    4 heures de wahwah et ses potes collectionneurs de boites,
    qui veut s'infliger ça franchement ?
    nspy posted the 05/06/2026 at 05:31 PM
    micheljackson c'est clair
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