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link49
name :
Tomodachi Life : Une Vie de Reve
platform :
Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
autre
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aeris764
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aeris764
> blog
[Charts France] Tomodachi Life se maintient #1 malgré les ruptures
https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2051279382845513738?s=20
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posted the 05/04/2026 at 12:36 PM by
aeris764
comments (
7
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/04/2026 at 12:55 PM
Pragmata pris par le Sandwich Turc, il doit être bon ce kebab.
cyr
posted
the 05/04/2026 at 01:07 PM
Il y a que call of de pas dispo sur switch/2
cyr
posted
the 05/04/2026 at 01:09 PM
Et 3 jeux du top 5 dispo que sur switch/2.
kikoo31
posted
the 05/04/2026 at 01:39 PM
Le goat est first
jeanouillz
posted
the 05/04/2026 at 01:41 PM
Call of dans le top 3, quel pays de beauf
keiku
posted
the 05/04/2026 at 01:58 PM
Les gens qui était sur les sims sont sur tomodachi life aujourd'hui
keiku
posted
the 05/04/2026 at 02:01 PM
jeanouillz
ca reste mieux que le top USA
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