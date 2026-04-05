Le mois de mai est déjà là, et quel mois chargé pour les jeux Switch et Switch 2! La tête d'affiche Nintendo ce mois-ci est Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, mais Indiana Jones and the Great Circle débarque également sur Switch 2. Plus tard, Bubsy 4D d'Atari fera ses débuts, tandis que les fans de jeux d'arcade à double joystick voudront sans doute garder un oeil sur Sektori. Alors, découvrons ensemble les titres Ã venir :
Mixtape - 7 mai (Switch 2)
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 12 mai (Switch 2)
Call of the Elder Gods - 12 mai (Switch 2)
Sektori - 14 mai (Switch 2)
Outbound - 14 mai (Switch et Switch 2)
Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection - 15 mai (Switch)
R-Type Dimensions III - 19 mai (Switch et Switch 2)
Coffee Talk Tokyo - 21 mai (Switch)
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 21 mai (Switch 2)
Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition - 22 mai (Switch 2)
Bubsy 4D - 22 mai (Switch et Switch 2)
Bluey et le Stylo d'or - 28 mai (Switch et Switch 2)
Stray - 28 mai (Switch 2)
Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition - 29 mai (Switch 2)
My Little Puppy - 29 mai (Switch)
Personnellement, je prends ces 4 jeux :
Et pour 007 First Light, j'attendrais sagemnent sa sortie sur Switch 2.
Source : https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2026/05/video-15-exciting-games-coming-to-switch-1-and-2-in-may-2026/
007
Lego batman peut être
Le yoshi, pas convaincu, surtout de la manière de sa présentation.....50 balle grand max et encore. Je dirais 40 balle.