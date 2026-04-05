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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
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name : Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
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[Switch 2] En mai, je prends 4 jeux, et vous?


Le mois de mai est déjà là, et quel mois chargé pour les jeux Switch et Switch 2! La tête d'affiche Nintendo ce mois-ci est Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, mais Indiana Jones and the Great Circle débarque également sur Switch 2. Plus tard, Bubsy 4D d'Atari fera ses débuts, tandis que les fans de jeux d'arcade à double joystick voudront sans doute garder un oeil sur Sektori. Alors, découvrons ensemble les titres Ã venir :

Mixtape - 7 mai (Switch 2)
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 12 mai (Switch 2)
Call of the Elder Gods - 12 mai (Switch 2)
Sektori - 14 mai (Switch 2)
Outbound - 14 mai (Switch et Switch 2)
Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection - 15 mai (Switch)
R-Type Dimensions III - 19 mai (Switch et Switch 2)
Coffee Talk Tokyo - 21 mai (Switch)
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book - 21 mai (Switch 2)
Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition - 22 mai (Switch 2)
Bubsy 4D - 22 mai (Switch et Switch 2)
Bluey et le Stylo d'or - 28 mai (Switch et Switch 2)
Stray - 28 mai (Switch 2)
Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition - 29 mai (Switch 2)
My Little Puppy - 29 mai (Switch)

Personnellement, je prends ces 4 jeux :



Et pour 007 First Light, j'attendrais sagemnent sa sortie sur Switch 2.

Source : https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2026/05/video-15-exciting-games-coming-to-switch-1-and-2-in-may-2026/
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    aeris764
    posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:22 AM by link49
    comments (8)
    aeris764 posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:35 AM
    Yoshi, Indy et Little Nightmares II
    ducknsexe posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:40 AM
    Disney Afternoon Collection
    pharrell posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:41 AM
    Indy uniquement à priori. Ca sera déjà pas mal. 1 jeu à la fois sinon j'arrive pas à suivre...
    narustorm posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:42 AM
    Indiana, yoshi et outbound
    drybowser posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:43 AM
    Uniquement Yoshi pour moi depuis le temps que j' attends un nouvel opus 2d
    shinz0 posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:46 AM
    007
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:49 AM
    FH6
    007
    Lego batman peut être
    cyr posted the 05/04/2026 at 11:55 AM
    Rien, bon j'ai déjà disney afternoon en demat....donc presque rien.

    Le yoshi, pas convaincu, surtout de la manière de sa présentation.....50 balle grand max et encore. Je dirais 40 balle.
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