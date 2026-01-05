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[Neo Geo] Une boutique ouvrira fin Mai
Solarr the PC Master
Une image fixe, et bientôt une video.

https://www.neogeostyles.com/view/page/teaser

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    torotoro59
    posted the 05/01/2026 at 05:05 PM by solarr
    comments (4)
    torotoro59 posted the 05/01/2026 at 05:07 PM
    Hmmm
    liberty posted the 05/01/2026 at 05:10 PM
    Cool, mais bon, j'aurais vraiment préféré que la nouvelle version de la neo geo ait un jeu exclusif que des versions physique de jeu dispo a 3,49 euros en promo sur tout les stores demat
    sonilka posted the 05/01/2026 at 05:13 PM
    liberty on ne se lance pas dans la conception d'un jeu exclusif sans savoir si le projet va fonctionner. Ca n'a aucun sens d'attendre ca dès le début. Par contre si le succès est au rendez vous, et ca semble parti pour, alors la peut etre qu'on pourra voir débarquer des nouveaux jeux à destination de la console. Ca aurait du sens en tout cas.
    liberty posted the 05/01/2026 at 05:16 PM
    sonilka Attends faut pas déconner. Tu crois qu'un nouveau Kof 2D ou un nouveau Métal Slug serait un risque ? Alors que même en cas de fail il peuvent toujours les porter en dématérialisée. Même toi tout seul aujourd'hui tu peux pondre un metal slug, tu reprends les vieux asset, tu crée de nouveau niveau, ça ne doit pas coûter une blinde.
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