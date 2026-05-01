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[Evenement] Nacon Connect 2026 / 7.05.2026


Il y aura :
The Mound : Omen of Cthulhu
Edge of Memories
Endurance Motorsport Series
Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish
et d'autres choses encore

Date : Jeudi 7 Mai 2026 / 20H00

PS : L'officialisation de Hell is Us sur NS2 ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpvaXJAvZPg
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    posted the 05/01/2026 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    nigel posted the 05/01/2026 at 01:28 PM
    Lancer ça deux jours après la mort de Spider, sans aucun message de la part de Nacon, le respect est mort quand même
    derno posted the 05/01/2026 at 01:41 PM
    nigel
    Donc tu préfères qu'ils se laissent dépérir jusqu'à la mort complète...ok, c'est un point vu.
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