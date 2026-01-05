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eFootball
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Oskur (eFootball x Naruto)
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posted the 05/01/2026 at 07:51 AM by
masharu
comments (
3
)
magneto860
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 08:23 AM
J'imagine que pour les fans de Naruto et de foot ça doit être un beau cadeau. Mais les non fans pourront-ils tout de même décider de jouer au foot à la place ? Ca reste curieux tout de même.
stardustx
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 09:37 AM
Jeanne oskur
sardinecannibale
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 09:53 AM
stardustx
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