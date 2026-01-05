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masharu > blog
Oskur (eFootball x Naruto)


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    posted the 05/01/2026 at 07:51 AM by masharu
    comments (3)
    magneto860 posted the 05/01/2026 at 08:23 AM
    J'imagine que pour les fans de Naruto et de foot ça doit être un beau cadeau. Mais les non fans pourront-ils tout de même décider de jouer au foot à la place ? Ca reste curieux tout de même.
    stardustx posted the 05/01/2026 at 09:37 AM
    Jeanne oskur
    sardinecannibale posted the 05/01/2026 at 09:53 AM
    stardustx
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