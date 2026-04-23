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jaysennnin
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on ne peut même plus rigoler de nos jours !!!
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posted the 04/23/2026 at 04:12 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
13
)
liberty
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 04:13 PM
jojoplay4
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 04:23 PM
vyse
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 04:24 PM
Putain !!! C'est la baaaazzz ça !!
gasmok2
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 04:27 PM
Total respect à nos pilotes
akinen
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 04:50 PM
Sheshounet?
22
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 04:53 PM
Des bonhommes les Finlandais, des vrais
Heureusement je suis pas pilote, j'aurais dessiné autre chose, plus compliqué mais je l'aurais fait
cyr
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 05:22 PM
Tous par en couille........ même a l'armée il y a plus de sérieux, rigueurs....
Navrant.......
thauvinho
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 05:39 PM
Ah ah ah les goat
Ça aurait pu venir du Gorafi
bladagun
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 05:48 PM
J'aurais fait un vagin puis des allez retours dedans avec l'avion
jaysennnin
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 05:57 PM
cyr
bladagun
akinen
j'ai la ref
lautrek
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 05:59 PM
Ils ont dû faire ça pour fêter l'ouverture des précommande de la néo geo.
cyr
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 06:30 PM
lautrek
haha excellent
cyr
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 06:35 PM
jaysennnin
mais j'ai pas fait exprès. C'est involontaire.
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Heureusement je suis pas pilote, j'aurais dessiné autre chose, plus compliqué mais je l'aurais fait
Navrant.......
akinen j'ai la ref