accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
5
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungz
,
boyd
,
hijikatamayora13
,
torotoro59
,
minx
name :
Resident Evil 4 HD
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
09/20/2011
us release date :
09/20/2011
other versions :
PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
28
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
pxl
,
iglou2310
,
almightybhunivelze
,
madmovies
,
kisukesan
,
wutai
,
tanakieyoshiro
,
momotaros
,
guyllan
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1216
visites since opening :
2055676
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Allons redécouvrir Resident Evil 4 (OG)
Je vous attend sur le tchat pour venir parler de petit jeu pas trop connu !
Pensez à follow ^^
-
https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/23/2026 at 03:06 PM by
obi69
comments (
1
)
rogeraf
posted
the 04/23/2026 at 03:20 PM
... C'est un ptit studio qui avaient été actif sur game boy color
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo