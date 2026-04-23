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Resident Evil 4 HD
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name : Resident Evil 4 HD
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/20/2011
us release date : 09/20/2011
other versions : PlayStation 3
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Allons redécouvrir Resident Evil 4 (OG)
Je vous attend sur le tchat pour venir parler de petit jeu pas trop connu !

Pensez à follow ^^ - https://www.twitch.tv/twinsengameforever
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    posted the 04/23/2026 at 03:06 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    rogeraf posted the 04/23/2026 at 03:20 PM
    ... C'est un ptit studio qui avaient été actif sur game boy color
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