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Annapurna Interactive
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Annapurna Interactive se met à jour sur NS2

NS2 Edition :
Portable : 1080p/120FPS
Salon : 1440p/120 FPS ou 4K/60FPS


NS2 Edition :
Portable : 1080p/120FPS
Salon : 1440p/120 FPS ou 4K/60FPS

Pour l'instant, version NS2 Edition que pour le Japon, ça devrait suivre pour l'occident par la suite, les mises à jour sont gratuite.



28 Mai 2026
NS2 Edition :
Graphismes améliorés
4K/Framerate amélioré
Mode souris intégré


Le jeu arrive sur NS2 le 11 Juin 2026


Le jeu arrive sur NS2 et Switch le 23 Juin 2026


SwitchActu
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    posted the 04/22/2026 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/22/2026 at 05:02 PM
    kisukesan, je pense que c'est un article qui pourrait t'intéresser
    jeanouillz posted the 04/22/2026 at 05:51 PM
    Ça fait plaisir! Bravo a l'éditeur pour faire ces MAJ et gratuites en plus
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