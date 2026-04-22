profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6745
visites since opening : 12660400
guiguif > blog
all
Devil May Cry Saison 2 : Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour la saison 2 de Devil May Cry

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/22/2026 at 09:35 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    marchand2sable posted the 04/22/2026 at 10:15 AM
    J’espère que Lady ne va pas foutre Vergil par terre avec un électrochoc dans cette saison 2…
    shambala93 posted the 04/22/2026 at 10:20 AM
    La saison 1 vaut le coup d’œil ?
    guiguif posted the 04/22/2026 at 11:00 AM
    shambala93 Hormis le rendu dégueulasse en 3D cellshading de certains ennemis, ça se laissait regarder.
    kroseur posted the 04/22/2026 at 11:06 AM
    Le devil trigger de Dante est vraiment moche à voir dans cette série, ca n'a pas l'air de s'être arrangé avec cette saison 2...
    vyse posted the 04/22/2026 at 11:18 AM
    kroseur de ouf il est deguelasse
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo