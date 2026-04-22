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Ratatan
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name : Ratatan
platform : PC
editor : Ratata Arts
developer : Ratata Arts
genre : music
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
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nicolasgourry
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[PS5/NS2] Ratatan / Boîte




PlayStation 5 : 39.99€
Switch 2 : 44.99€
-la version NS2 est Non-GKC-


Steam / Gematsu
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    posted the 04/22/2026 at 07:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    zekk posted the 04/22/2026 at 07:27 AM
    il ne sort pas sur switch 1 ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/22/2026 at 07:31 AM
    zekk il a été annulé, comme sur PS4 et XOne
    "The previously announced PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions are seemingly no longer planned."
    https://www.gematsu.com/2026/03/ratatan-launches-july-16-for-ps5-xbox-series-switch-2-and-pc
    kisukesan posted the 04/22/2026 at 07:49 AM
    Pas GKC visiblement, c'est cool
    celebenoit84 posted the 04/22/2026 at 07:55 AM
    J'avais tellement aimé patapon, même si celui ci est différent, j espère bien kiffer
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