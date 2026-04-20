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Pokemon Pokopia
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name : Pokemon Pokopia
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : simulation et gestion
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aeris663
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aeris663 > blog
[Charts France] Pokopia résiste à Starfield
https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2046170288920891678?s=20
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    posted the 04/20/2026 at 10:48 AM by aeris663
    comments (5)
    aeris663 posted the 04/20/2026 at 10:53 AM
    La pub géante que constitue le film Mario au cinéma fait son effet dans les charts
    cyr posted the 04/20/2026 at 11:04 AM
    Mario, pokemon, et starfield. Aucune fausse note dans ce top.

    Mais pokemon pokopia....vivement des chiffres officiel, je n'aurais pas miser un 1 centime, mais je me tromper visiblement.
    vieuxconsoleux posted the 04/20/2026 at 12:15 PM
    3 jeux switch 2 dans le top 5, crimson déjà out
    rogeraf posted the 04/20/2026 at 12:37 PM
    Quel combat J'ai relancé Starfield ce weekend. Quelle claque technique quand meme ce jeu .. J'ai du mettre un mod, il y a avait tellement de PNJ autour de moi
    yogfei posted the 04/20/2026 at 01:02 PM
    aeris663 Le boost en magasin pour mario galaxy a été conséquent je confirme...
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