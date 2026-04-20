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link49
,
pimoody
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Pokemon Pokopia
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
simulation et gestion
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aeris663
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aeris663
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[Charts France] Pokopia résiste à Starfield
https://x.com/SELL_JeuxVideo/status/2046170288920891678?s=20
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posted the 04/20/2026 at 10:48 AM by
aeris663
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5
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aeris663
posted
the 04/20/2026 at 10:53 AM
La pub géante que constitue le film Mario au cinéma fait son effet dans les charts
cyr
posted
the 04/20/2026 at 11:04 AM
Mario, pokemon, et starfield. Aucune fausse note dans ce top.
Mais pokemon pokopia....vivement des chiffres officiel, je n'aurais pas miser un 1 centime, mais je me tromper visiblement.
vieuxconsoleux
posted
the 04/20/2026 at 12:15 PM
3 jeux switch 2 dans le top 5, crimson déjà out
rogeraf
posted
the 04/20/2026 at 12:37 PM
Quel combat
J'ai relancé Starfield ce weekend. Quelle claque technique quand meme ce jeu .. J'ai du mettre un mod, il y a avait tellement de PNJ autour de moi
yogfei
posted
the 04/20/2026 at 01:02 PM
aeris663
Le boost en magasin pour mario galaxy a été conséquent je confirme...
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Mais pokemon pokopia....vivement des chiffres officiel, je n'aurais pas miser un 1 centime, mais je me tromper visiblement.