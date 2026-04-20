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Beast of Reincarnation
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developer :
Game Freak
genre :
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other versions :
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Un trailer de plus pour Beast of Reincarnation
Un petit nouveau trailer pour Beast of Reincarnation, qui sortira le 4 août prochain sur PS5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0Zz-hCsuAQs
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yukilin
,
rendan
,
idd
posted the 04/20/2026 at 05:50 AM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
yukilin
posted
the 04/20/2026 at 06:12 AM
Le jeu que j'attends sur PS5. En espérant qu'il soit aussi bien qu'il en à l'air.
rendan
posted
the 04/20/2026 at 07:50 AM
Pour moi Game Pass direct
mattewlogan
posted
the 04/20/2026 at 09:17 AM
Les précommande viennent d’ouvrir le jeu et étrangement très bas en prix
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