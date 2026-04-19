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25 000 euros et de drôles d'annonces
Solarr the PC Master
Ca va être folklo jusqu'en 2027. Un pouce vert pour Mintboy.




ou encore






ou encore (le pauvre


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    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:26 AM by solarr
    comments (11)
    defcon5 posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:31 AM
    chelou
    forte posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:37 AM
    Les mecs sont tous en train de revendre leur console et leurs bootlegs, un régal
    micheljackson posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:44 AM
    Pour troller (parce que j'aime bien ), j'ose lui faire offre à 80€ ou pas ?
    https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/jeux_video/3181610465
    cyr posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:45 AM
    Il pense qu'il y a des pigeon pour payer ce prix?
    guiguif posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:47 AM
    Vu le succès, ce genre d'annonce est débile puisque du restock sera forcement fait tant qu'il y aura de la demande.
    micheljackson posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:48 AM
    cyr
    Mon père était vendeur de bagnoles d'occaz, un véritable baratineur qui aurait pu vendre du sable dans le désert (un peu comme Stan dans Monkey Island ), il me disait toujours : "tous les matins, y'a un pigeon qui se lève"
    Donc, oui.
    solarr posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:53 AM
    micheljackson encore un peu, on n'aurait pas vu ta moustache... digne fils de son père.
    solarr posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:54 AM
    micheljackson vas-y
    solarr posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:57 AM
    Finalement non. Pas sympa pour lui
    micheljackson posted the 04/19/2026 at 12:08 PM
    solarr
    Tu as raison, vaudrait mieux troller des mecs comme Wahwah.
    pharrell posted the 04/19/2026 at 12:09 PM
    Les NCI ne valent plus rien effectivement…

    Vu le cout d’origine ça fait mal pour ceux qui se sont laissés tenté !

    99% des joueurs voudront de l’officiel de 2026, même avec le PEGI plutôt qu’une repro…
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