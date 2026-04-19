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Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
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Solarr the PC Master
25 000 euros et de drôles d'annonces
Solarr the PC Master
Ca va être folklo jusqu'en 2027. Un pouce vert pour Mintboy.
ou encore
ou encore (le pauvre
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posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:26 AM by
solarr
comments (
11
)
defcon5
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:31 AM
chelou
forte
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:37 AM
Les mecs sont tous en train de revendre leur console et leurs bootlegs, un régal
micheljackson
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:44 AM
Pour troller (parce que j'aime bien
), j'ose lui faire offre à 80€ ou pas ?
https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/jeux_video/3181610465
cyr
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:45 AM
Il pense qu'il y a des pigeon pour payer ce prix?
guiguif
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:47 AM
Vu le succès, ce genre d'annonce est débile puisque du restock sera forcement fait tant qu'il y aura de la demande.
micheljackson
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:48 AM
cyr
Mon père était vendeur de bagnoles d'occaz, un véritable baratineur qui aurait pu vendre du sable dans le désert (un peu comme Stan dans Monkey Island
), il me disait toujours : "tous les matins, y'a un pigeon qui se lève"
Donc, oui.
solarr
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:53 AM
micheljackson
encore un peu, on n'aurait pas vu ta moustache... digne fils de son père.
solarr
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:54 AM
micheljackson
vas-y
solarr
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:57 AM
Finalement non. Pas sympa pour lui
micheljackson
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 12:08 PM
solarr
Tu as raison, vaudrait mieux troller des mecs comme Wahwah.
pharrell
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 12:09 PM
Les NCI ne valent plus rien effectivement…
Vu le cout d’origine ça fait mal pour ceux qui se sont laissés tenté !
99% des joueurs voudront de l’officiel de 2026, même avec le PEGI plutôt qu’une repro…
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https://www.leboncoin.fr/ad/jeux_video/3181610465
Mon père était vendeur de bagnoles d'occaz, un véritable baratineur qui aurait pu vendre du sable dans le désert (un peu comme Stan dans Monkey Island ), il me disait toujours : "tous les matins, y'a un pigeon qui se lève"
Donc, oui.
Tu as raison, vaudrait mieux troller des mecs comme Wahwah.
Vu le cout d’origine ça fait mal pour ceux qui se sont laissés tenté !
99% des joueurs voudront de l’officiel de 2026, même avec le PEGI plutôt qu’une repro…