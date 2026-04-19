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Jeux Vidéo
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Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
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Solarr the PC Master
Last Blade (Neo Geo) : je l'attends de pied ferme celui-là
Solarr the PC Master
Ce playboy m'avait fait rêver avec son test.
Sinon la richesse du système de combat de Garu, rarement vu dans un jeu de combat
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posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:02 AM by
solarr
comments (
5
)
defcon5
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:14 AM
J'avoue....
Et ça serait bien qu'ils incluent les ziques orchestrales, (au moins en option) de la version CD (vu qu'ils ont l'air de mettre un peu ce qu'ils veulent dans ces nouvelles cartouches AES + (cf Big tournament Golf))
altendorf
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:19 AM
Oh Last Blade ! Je l’avais tellement adoré celui-là !
5120x2880
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:19 AM
Il y a encore des tournois en ligne sur ce jeu en 2026, avec Mugen Online
defcon5
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:20 AM
Il est marrant ce gamin. Et il a une certaine maîtrise de la langue française. J'aime bien.
solarr
posted
the 04/19/2026 at 11:26 AM
5120x2880
sympa de l'apprendre.
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Et ça serait bien qu'ils incluent les ziques orchestrales, (au moins en option) de la version CD (vu qu'ils ont l'air de mettre un peu ce qu'ils veulent dans ces nouvelles cartouches AES + (cf Big tournament Golf))