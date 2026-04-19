profile
Jeux Vidéo
281
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
solarr
9
Likes
Likers
solarr
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 353
visites since opening : 695398
solarr > blog
all
Last Blade (Neo Geo) : je l'attends de pied ferme celui-là
Solarr the PC Master
Ce playboy m'avait fait rêver avec son test.









Sinon la richesse du système de combat de Garu, rarement vu dans un jeu de combat

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:02 AM by solarr
    comments (5)
    defcon5 posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:14 AM
    J'avoue....

    Et ça serait bien qu'ils incluent les ziques orchestrales, (au moins en option) de la version CD (vu qu'ils ont l'air de mettre un peu ce qu'ils veulent dans ces nouvelles cartouches AES + (cf Big tournament Golf))
    altendorf posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:19 AM
    Oh Last Blade ! Je l’avais tellement adoré celui-là !
    5120x2880 posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:19 AM
    Il y a encore des tournois en ligne sur ce jeu en 2026, avec Mugen Online
    defcon5 posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:20 AM
    Il est marrant ce gamin. Et il a une certaine maîtrise de la langue française. J'aime bien.
    solarr posted the 04/19/2026 at 11:26 AM
    5120x2880 sympa de l'apprendre.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo