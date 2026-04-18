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Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition
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name : Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
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[Switch 2] Achats : Je me suis un peu lâché


J'ai pris récemment 3 jeux. Pour Xenoblade, c'est surtout pour la collection :



En priant pour que Xenoblade Chrnocles 4 soit annoncé :



Bref, j'ai de quoi faire.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris772, idd
    posted the 04/18/2026 at 04:53 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    testament posted the 04/18/2026 at 05:00 PM
    p'tite prière devant l'autel sacré avant de doser, nest-ce pas mon link ?
    link49 posted the 04/18/2026 at 05:06 PM
    testament un peu. Je kiffe tellement cette saga que je pourrais la faire encore et encore.
    burningcrimson posted the 04/18/2026 at 05:28 PM
    Link49 tu sais si ils ont finalement amélioré la version switch 2 de Xeno X ?
    darkwii posted the 04/18/2026 at 05:30 PM
    Pragmata pour Moi se mois ci et version très propre
    idd posted the 04/18/2026 at 05:51 PM
    testament link49 je vais pas critiquer, il fut un temps j'avais la même chose avec Xenogears puis Xenosaga
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