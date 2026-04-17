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007 First Light
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name : 007 First Light
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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yanssou
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007 First Light : cinématique d'intro


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cqG60pjDS0
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    ravyxxs, burningcrimson
    posted the 04/17/2026 at 07:42 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    ravyxxs posted the 04/17/2026 at 07:53 PM
    J'imagine que l'intro est faite par le gars qui a fait celle de Skyfall yanssou
    ravyxxs posted the 04/17/2026 at 07:58 PM
    9/10 perso
    yanssou posted the 04/17/2026 at 08:47 PM
    ravyxxs c'est possible, elle se ressemble pas mal.
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