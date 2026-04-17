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name : Resident Evil 4
platform : Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
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[Switch 2] Ca serait parfait si Capcom sortait aussi cette trilogie


Ca serait vraiment cool si Capcom annonce la sortie de cette trilogie sur Switch 2. Ca irait parfaitement avec ce pack :



En espèrant une annonce lors du prochain Nintendo Direct par exemple.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1skb17j/who_would_pick_this_up_day_1_if_it_got_announced/
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    posted the 04/17/2026 at 12:47 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    syoshu posted the 04/17/2026 at 01:17 PM
    C'est quasi sure que ça sortira, peut être à l'approche du futur remake comme ça a été le cas avec Requiem,
    giru posted the 04/17/2026 at 01:26 PM
    Ca va arriver dans quelques semaines / mois j'imagine. C'est peut être bien qu'ils espacent un minimum les choses vu qu'ils viennent déjà de sortir 3 Resident Evil d'un coup sur la console.
    parrain59 posted the 04/17/2026 at 01:37 PM
    C'est vrai que ça manque de Resident Evil ces dernières années...
    cyr posted the 04/17/2026 at 01:37 PM
    C'est pratiquement sur....capcom what else.

    J'ai pas aimer le 2 ou le 3 (le golem qui te suit partous et invisible)

    Le remake du 4, je l'ai fini sur série X.
    Et j'ai la versions switch du 4. (Que je préfère au remake) . Donc cette compile ne m'intéresse pas du tous.....
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