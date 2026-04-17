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name : Starfield
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
other versions : PC
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[Top 30 Japon] Les conséquences de la hausse de prix de la Ps5


Les ventes de PS5 au Japon ont chuté d'environ 15 000 à 20 000 unités par semaine à moins de 10 000 après la dernière augmentation de prix. Avec la stagnation des salaires au Japon, la PS5 est trop chère pour beaucoup. Sony doit développer une console portable pour tenter de regagner des parts de marché face à Nintendo au Japon.



Voici enfin le Top 30 niveau jeux :

01- [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 23,738 (890,909)
02- [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 7,238 (2,895,712)
03- [PS5] Starfield (Bethesda Softworks, 04/07/26) – 5,368 (New)
04- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,094 (4,186,601)
05- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,831 (8,419,664)
06- [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,064 (101,850)
07- [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 2,757 (18,049)
08- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,346 (5,899,833)
09- [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 2,429 (101,590)
10- [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 03/19/26) – 2,408 (42,593)
11- [SW2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo, 03/26/26) – 2,320 (16,802)
12- [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 2,320 (16,802)
13- [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,041 (1,636,367)
14- [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 1,933 (1,112,626)
15- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 1,897 (6,564,241)
16- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,808 (1,501,713)
17- [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 1,760 (186,113)
18- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (NIntendo, 04/29/22) – 1,753 (1,718,047)
19- [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 1,725 (54,653)
20- [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,677 (292,485)
21-[PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 1,664 (206,424)
22- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,618 (338,704)
23- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,524 (4,529,820)
24- [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 1,474 (164,729)
25- [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 1,356 (520,217)
26- [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 1,326 (494,344)
27- [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 1,295 (248,343)
28- [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Capcom, 03/27/26) – 1,289 (24,483)
29- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,272 (1,491,859)
30- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokeon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,201 (5,674,604)

Starfield sur Ps5 n'aura rien peu faire mais figure au moins sur le podium.

Source : https://x.com/Genki_JPN
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    posted the 04/17/2026 at 04:07 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    cyr posted the 04/17/2026 at 04:58 AM
    En même temps , acheter une consoles qui a plus de 5 ans plus chère que quand elle est sortie.....qui etais pas populaire avant cette hausse.....

    Mais bon, ça devrait remonter avec le temps.
    aeris895 posted the 04/17/2026 at 06:14 AM
    Les ventes de PS5 au Japon ont chuté d'environ 15 000 à 20 000 unités par semaine à moins de 10 000 après la dernière augmentation de prix.



    link49 posted the 04/17/2026 at 06:33 AM
    La sortie du dernier Tomidachi Life risque de booster la Switch 1 en plus. Impressionnant pour une si vieille console.
    zephon posted the 04/17/2026 at 06:42 AM
    La conclusion est débile car si Sony sort une portable elle sera trop puissante pour être financièrement "abordable" elle sera surement plus chère que la sw2 surtout si ils projettent de la rendre compatible ps4/5 comme indiqué dans les rumeurs
    nyseko posted the 04/17/2026 at 06:45 AM
    Effectivement, sortir une console portable à 600-700€ minimum ne servira pas à grand chose pour reprendre des parts de marché au Japon.
    aeris895 posted the 04/17/2026 at 06:55 AM
    zephon Elle sera plus chère que la Switch 2, sera full demat et ne sera pas hybride portable/salon

    Difficile de prendre des parts de marché a la Switch 2 dans ces conditions
    rendan posted the 04/17/2026 at 07:08 AM
    Oui oui faire une console portable Sony oui mais si celle ci dépasse les 700 voir les 800 euros ils peuvent aller se faire m.. et ne seront pas prêt de faire grand chose face au mastodonte Nintendo.. Next
    aeris895 posted the 04/17/2026 at 07:19 AM
    rendan En plus d’etre probablement aux alentours des 700€ au lancement, Sony risque d’augmenter le prix de cette console portable plusieurs fois, quand on voit ce qu’il fait avec la PS5
    shambala93 posted the 04/17/2026 at 08:15 AM
    895
    rocan posted the 04/17/2026 at 08:35 AM
    aeris895 Moi je vois plutôt une console portable vendue exprès à perte avec prix spécial au Japon, équivalent 350€, 549/600€ dans le reste du monde max. Mais c'est curieux j'ai l'impression qu'une console portable Sony ne fait quasiment plus rêver personne, en comparaison à l'ère PSP
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