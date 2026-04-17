Les ventes de PS5 au Japon ont chuté d'environ 15 000 à 20 000 unités par semaine à moins de 10 000 après la dernière augmentation de prix. Avec la stagnation des salaires au Japon, la PS5 est trop chère pour beaucoup. Sony doit développer une console portable pour tenter de regagner des parts de marché face à Nintendo au Japon.
Voici enfin le Top 30 niveau jeux :
01- [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 23,738 (890,909)
02- [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 7,238 (2,895,712)
03- [PS5] Starfield (Bethesda Softworks, 04/07/26) – 5,368 (New)
04- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,094 (4,186,601)
05- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,831 (8,419,664)
06- [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,064 (101,850)
07- [NSW] Pokemon FireRed Version / LeafGreen Version (Download Card) (The Pokemon Company, 02/28/26) – 2,757 (18,049)
08- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,346 (5,899,833)
09- [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 2,429 (101,590)
10- [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss, 03/19/26) – 2,408 (42,593)
11- [SW2] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park (Nintendo, 03/26/26) – 2,320 (16,802)
12- [SW2] Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom, 03/13/26) – 2,320 (16,802)
13- [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,041 (1,636,367)
14- [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 1,933 (1,112,626)
15- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 1,897 (6,564,241)
16- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 1,808 (1,501,713)
17- [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 1,760 (186,113)
18- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (NIntendo, 04/29/22) – 1,753 (1,718,047)
19- [SW2] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 1,725 (54,653)
20- [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,677 (292,485)
21-[PS5] Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, 02/27/26) – 1,664 (206,424)
22- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 1,618 (338,704)
23- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,524 (4,529,820)
24- [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 1,474 (164,729)
25- [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 1,356 (520,217)
26- [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 1,326 (494,344)
27- [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 1,295 (248,343)
28- [NSW] Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Capcom, 03/27/26) – 1,289 (24,483)
29- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,272 (1,491,859)
30- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokeon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 1,201 (5,674,604)
Starfield sur Ps5 n'aura rien peu faire mais figure au moins sur le podium.
Source : https://x.com/Genki_JPN
Mais bon, ça devrait remonter avec le temps.
Difficile de prendre des parts de marché a la Switch 2 dans ces conditions