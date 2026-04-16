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3 mises à jour sympas pour la NS2


Le jeu à maintenant un mode Performance "60FPS"

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Le 16 avril : la mise à jour est désormais disponible et le jeu devrait fonctionner à 60 images par seconde.
NintendoEverything

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La mise à jour 1.7
Vous pouvez jouer maintenant en co-op avec chacun un Joy-Con
NintendoEverything
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    tripy73
    posted the 04/16/2026 at 09:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    solarr posted the 04/16/2026 at 10:11 PM
    Pas mal pour REANIMAL, on économise 120 balles.
    jeanouillz posted the 04/16/2026 at 10:36 PM
    Vivement la MAJ pour The Witcher 3
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