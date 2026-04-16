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[Nintendo Switch 2] Même Rockstar ne fait pas d'effort


La version physique de Red Dead Redemption PS5 sera publiée le 7 mai 2026 en Europe, selon Dealabs billbil-kun. Elle coûtera 15 € de moins que les versions numériques, au prix de 34,99 €.



Enfin, l'édition physique Switch 2 sera en format code-in-box et elle est aussi prévue pour le 7 mai prochain, toujours au prix de 34,99 €.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksAndRumours/comments/1smyq4s/bilibilikun_switch_2_codeinbox_physical_edition/
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    posted the 04/16/2026 at 01:13 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    thejoke posted the 04/16/2026 at 01:20 PM
    La version switch est complète avec l'upgrade gratuit vers la switch 2. Au bout d'un moment on se demande l'utilité de toutes ces versions.
    link49 posted the 04/16/2026 at 01:22 PM
    thejoke Financer le dévellopement de GTA6.
    rogeraf posted the 04/16/2026 at 01:27 PM
    Le public pongiste de toute façon attend Rockstar Table Tennis 2 (je suis pongiste :nerd
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