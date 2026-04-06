Famitsu Sales: Week 15, 2026 (Apr 06 - Apr 12)01./01. [NS2] Pokemon Pokopia (Pokemon Co.) {2026.03.05} (¥8.164) - 23.738 / 890.909 (-48%)02./02. [NS2] Mario Kart World # (Nintendo) {2025.06.05} (¥9.073) - 7.238 / 2.895.712 (-11%)04./03. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 4.094 / 4.186.601 (-21%)05./05. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 3.831 / 8.419.664 (-19%)06./10. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NS2 Edition (Nintendo) {2026.01.15} (¥6.480) - 3.064 / 101.850 (-17%)07./08. [NSW] Pokemon Fire Red / Leaf Green (Download Card) (Pokemon Co.) {2026.02.27} (¥1.818 ) - 2.757 / 18.049 (-34%)08./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 2.436 / 5.899.833 (-19%)09./11. [NS2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo) {2026.02.12} (¥8.164) - 2.429 / 101.590 (-31%)10./09. [PS5] Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss) {2026.03.20} (¥8.800) - 2.408 / 42.593 (-37%)Top 10NS2 - 4NSW - 4PS5 - 2