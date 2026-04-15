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On n'a pas oublié un truc là ?
Jeux Video


NateTheHate, viens ici !
Elle est où l'annonce du State of Play pour demain ?

L'actu est misérable, on dirait qu'on est dans les derniers jours d'un mois de décembre merde.
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    posted the 04/15/2026 at 06:02 PM by shanks
    comments (6)
    bladagun posted the 04/15/2026 at 06:04 PM
    Vous allez enfin comprendre pourquoi il a ce blaze.
    shanks posted the 04/15/2026 at 06:04 PM
    (j'dis ça, je re dans 1h, ptéte que ça arrivera d'ici là et je passerais pour un con)
    negan posted the 04/15/2026 at 06:05 PM
    shanks (j'dis ça, je re dans 1h, ptéte que ça arrivera d'ici là et je passerais pour un con)

    Comme dhab quoi
    ootaniisensei posted the 04/15/2026 at 06:25 PM
    shanks ça sera pas la première fois
    altendorf posted the 04/15/2026 at 06:26 PM
    Soit plus tard dans la soirée comme lors de l'annonce du SOP Japan ou alors tout le monde s'est trompé et le 16 avril c'est juste la date pour l'annonce du SOP
    newtechnix posted the 04/15/2026 at 06:33 PM
    Tout dépend si cela a été annoncé un 1er avril
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