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shanks
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Elle est où l'annonce du State of Play pour demain ?
L'actu est misérable, on dirait qu'on est dans les derniers jours d'un mois de décembre merde.
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posted the 04/15/2026 at 06:02 PM by
shanks
comments (
6
)
bladagun
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 06:04 PM
Vous allez enfin comprendre pourquoi il a ce blaze.
shanks
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 06:04 PM
(j'dis ça, je re dans 1h, ptéte que ça arrivera d'ici là et je passerais pour un con)
negan
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 06:05 PM
shanks
(j'dis ça, je re dans 1h, ptéte que ça arrivera d'ici là et je passerais pour un con)
Comme dhab quoi
ootaniisensei
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 06:25 PM
shanks
ça sera pas la première fois
altendorf
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 06:26 PM
Soit plus tard dans la soirée comme lors de l'annonce du SOP Japan ou alors tout le monde s'est trompé et le 16 avril c'est juste la date pour l'annonce du SOP
newtechnix
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 06:33 PM
Tout dépend si cela a été annoncé un 1er avril
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