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Overwatch
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name : Overwatch
platform : PC
editor : Blizzard Entertainment
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] Overwatch / Une mise à jour aujourd'hui


Traduction : Emportez le combat avec vous : Overwatch arrive sur Nintendo Switch 2. Avec des visuels améliorés, un son de meilleure qualité et une fréquence d'images pouvant atteindre 60 FPS en mode docké ou portable, cette version est bien plus immersive. C'est une version plus nette et plus nette du jeu, qui vous permet toujours de jouer avec vos amis où que vous soyez.
https://overwatch.blizzard.com/en-gb/news/24266793/reach-heroic-heights-in-reign-of-talon-season-2-summit/

La mise à jour arrive dans la journée.
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    posted the 04/14/2026 at 08:05 AM by nicolasgourry
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