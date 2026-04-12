accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
name :
Tomodachi Life : Une Vie de Reve
platform :
Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
autre
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
477
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
lastmajor
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tourte
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
barbenoire
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
biboufett
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
spartan1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
choopssunny
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
rebellion
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
thekingofpop
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
yka
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
shockadelica
,
shaco
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanssou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
cliver
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
gameslover
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
hizoka
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
thelastone
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
pimoody
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
aggrekuma
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
tolgafury
,
danceteria
,
krilinchauve
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
samus68
,
geralttw
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cijfer
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
,
whiteweedow25
,
boyd
,
torotoro59
,
axlenz
,
skypirate
,
ouken
,
rocan
,
escobar
,
solarr
,
snave
,
sylphide
,
saram
,
tripy73
,
tint134
,
toni
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
19003
visites since opening :
33264725
link49
> blog
[Question] Allez-vous prendre Xeno X, Tomodachi, Marvel Invasion ou Pragmata?
Cette semaine, 4 jeux sortent. Le 16 avril, Xenoblade Chronicles X a droit à sa version Switch 2.
Le même jour, la Switch 1 acceuille une nouvelle exclusivité.
Capcom sortira son nouveau gros titre le 17 avril.
Enfin, Marvel Cosmic Invasion sortira le même jour. Qu'allez-vous prendre?
Source :
https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition/Xenoblade-Chronicles-X-Definitive-Edition-Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition-3026104.html/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
aeris782
,
idd
posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:12 AM by
link49
comments (
23
)
aeris782
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 06:25 AM
Mise a jour deja acheté pour Xeno
Tomodachi Life day one évidemment.
J’ai bien aimé la démo de Pragmata mais j’ai pas eu le coup de cœur au point de le préco, j’attends les review pour me décider.
Les univers Marvel c’est pas mon truc
link49
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 06:28 AM
Perso, j'attends surtout Xeno X. En espérant que Nintendo est bien corriger le tir avec cette version physique.
kisukesan
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 06:41 AM
Je prends pragmata !
fdestroyer
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:09 AM
Marvel pour moi, mais pas sûr entre NS1 et NS2, à part le prix, quesqui change réellement ?
Sinon effectivement, si la version physique de Xeno 2 a les glitch graphiques de la sorties de patch, ça serai pas jojo...
syoshu
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:22 AM
Pragmata sur NS2 et peut être Xeno un jour, mais j'ai toujours pas fais le premier que j'ai depuis quelques années, à voir si j'accroche
toni
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:31 AM
Pragmata sur Switch 2
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:34 AM
Si j'avais la console et l'argent, Pragmata, sans hésiter.
perse9
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:34 AM
saros bien sur
natedrake
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:37 AM
Pragmata est déjà installé sur ma Switch 2. Plus qu'à attendre le 17 pour le lancer.
sardinecannibale
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:43 AM
Pragmata si les retours sont bons.
Les dérives morales de Tomodachi Life avec ses atrocités "non-binaires" me répugnent mais je le prendrai probablement un jour ou l'autre. On verra.
cyr
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:45 AM
link49
il y a pas eu de patch depuis que j'ai fait l'upgrade.....pour xeno x.
Faudra y jouer only en docker.
terminagore
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 07:58 AM
Pragmata c’est sûr, mais à la sortie je sais pas.
Marvel Cosmic Invasion attendra une baisse de prix.
ziggourat
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:00 AM
J'ai precommandé Pragmata sur NS2. Envie de soutenir l'initiative de Capcom de se lancer dans une nouvelle IP qui semble en plus prometteuse et originale.
link49
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:02 AM
cyr
Donc ça craint un peu pour cette version physique, à moins d'un patch day one.
bogsnake
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:18 AM
aucun de ces titres ne m’intéresse
judebox
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:19 AM
Tomodachi !
Xeno X, j'ai déjà sur Switch
Pragmata, très bien optimisé mais j'ai pas accroché
cyr
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:24 AM
link49
garde la version switch.
Perso je suis pas déçu de l'upgrade vu que j'y joue only en docker.
link49
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:33 AM
cyr
A voir. J'avoues que ça serait plus économique, mais fan de la Saga...
bogsnake
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:33 AM
aucun de ces titres ne m’intéresse
yogfei
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:40 AM
Pragmata oui à 100%
idd
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:45 AM
Y avait pas un problème avec l'upgrade switch 2 de xeno X ? ça été corrigé ?
shao
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 08:58 AM
Pragmata pour moi.
alucardhellsing
posted
the 04/12/2026 at 09:10 AM
Moi cette semaien ce sera Mouse PI et replaced
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Tomodachi Life day one évidemment.
J’ai bien aimé la démo de Pragmata mais j’ai pas eu le coup de cœur au point de le préco, j’attends les review pour me décider.
Les univers Marvel c’est pas mon truc
Sinon effectivement, si la version physique de Xeno 2 a les glitch graphiques de la sorties de patch, ça serai pas jojo...
Les dérives morales de Tomodachi Life avec ses atrocités "non-binaires" me répugnent mais je le prendrai probablement un jour ou l'autre. On verra.
Faudra y jouer only en docker.
Marvel Cosmic Invasion attendra une baisse de prix.
Xeno X, j'ai déjà sur Switch
Pragmata, très bien optimisé mais j'ai pas accroché
Perso je suis pas déçu de l'upgrade vu que j'y joue only en docker.