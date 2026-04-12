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Tomodachi Life : Une Vie de Reve
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name : Tomodachi Life : Une Vie de Reve
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[Question] Allez-vous prendre Xeno X, Tomodachi, Marvel Invasion ou Pragmata?


Cette semaine, 4 jeux sortent. Le 16 avril, Xenoblade Chronicles X a droit à sa version Switch 2.



Le même jour, la Switch 1 acceuille une nouvelle exclusivité.



Capcom sortira son nouveau gros titre le 17 avril.



Enfin, Marvel Cosmic Invasion sortira le même jour. Qu'allez-vous prendre?

Source : https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition/Xenoblade-Chronicles-X-Definitive-Edition-Nintendo-Switch-2-Edition-3026104.html/
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    aeris782, idd
    posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:12 AM by link49
    comments (23)
    aeris782 posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:25 AM
    Mise a jour deja acheté pour Xeno

    Tomodachi Life day one évidemment.

    J’ai bien aimé la démo de Pragmata mais j’ai pas eu le coup de cœur au point de le préco, j’attends les review pour me décider.

    Les univers Marvel c’est pas mon truc
    link49 posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:28 AM
    Perso, j'attends surtout Xeno X. En espérant que Nintendo est bien corriger le tir avec cette version physique.
    kisukesan posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:41 AM
    Je prends pragmata !
    fdestroyer posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:09 AM
    Marvel pour moi, mais pas sûr entre NS1 et NS2, à part le prix, quesqui change réellement ?

    Sinon effectivement, si la version physique de Xeno 2 a les glitch graphiques de la sorties de patch, ça serai pas jojo...
    syoshu posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:22 AM
    Pragmata sur NS2 et peut être Xeno un jour, mais j'ai toujours pas fais le premier que j'ai depuis quelques années, à voir si j'accroche
    toni posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:31 AM
    Pragmata sur Switch 2
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:34 AM
    Si j'avais la console et l'argent, Pragmata, sans hésiter.
    perse9 posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:34 AM
    saros bien sur
    natedrake posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:37 AM
    Pragmata est déjà installé sur ma Switch 2. Plus qu'à attendre le 17 pour le lancer.
    sardinecannibale posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:43 AM
    Pragmata si les retours sont bons.
    Les dérives morales de Tomodachi Life avec ses atrocités "non-binaires" me répugnent mais je le prendrai probablement un jour ou l'autre. On verra.
    cyr posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:45 AM
    link49 il y a pas eu de patch depuis que j'ai fait l'upgrade.....pour xeno x.

    Faudra y jouer only en docker.
    terminagore posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:58 AM
    Pragmata c’est sûr, mais à la sortie je sais pas.

    Marvel Cosmic Invasion attendra une baisse de prix.
    ziggourat posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:00 AM
    J'ai precommandé Pragmata sur NS2. Envie de soutenir l'initiative de Capcom de se lancer dans une nouvelle IP qui semble en plus prometteuse et originale.
    link49 posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:02 AM
    cyr Donc ça craint un peu pour cette version physique, à moins d'un patch day one.
    bogsnake posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:18 AM
    aucun de ces titres ne m’intéresse
    judebox posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:19 AM
    Tomodachi !

    Xeno X, j'ai déjà sur Switch
    Pragmata, très bien optimisé mais j'ai pas accroché
    cyr posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:24 AM
    link49 garde la version switch.

    Perso je suis pas déçu de l'upgrade vu que j'y joue only en docker.
    link49 posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:33 AM
    cyr A voir. J'avoues que ça serait plus économique, mais fan de la Saga...
    bogsnake posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:33 AM
    aucun de ces titres ne m’intéresse
    yogfei posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:40 AM
    Pragmata oui à 100%
    idd posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:45 AM
    Y avait pas un problème avec l'upgrade switch 2 de xeno X ? ça été corrigé ?
    shao posted the 04/12/2026 at 08:58 AM
    Pragmata pour moi.
    alucardhellsing posted the 04/12/2026 at 09:10 AM
    Moi cette semaien ce sera Mouse PI et replaced
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