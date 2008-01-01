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[Rappel] The Triple-i Initiative 2026 / 17H45


C'est un événement dédié aux jeux indés.
Durée : 45 Minutes
L’événement commence réellement à 18H00

PS : Je pense que je ferais un résumé pour le groupe "indé"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShrDsKDQjtc
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    kisukesan
    posted the 04/09/2026 at 02:15 PM by nicolasgourry
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