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shanks
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Une autre légende du JV nous quitte
Jeux Video
Yoshihisa Kishimoto
Créateur des franchises Kunio-Kun et Double Dragon.
Décédé à seulement 64 ans (cause non dévoilée).
RIP
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hyunckel
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bogsnake
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raoh38
posted the 04/06/2026 at 10:55 AM by
shanks
comments (
16
)
altendorf
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 10:56 AM
RIP :/
thejoke
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 11:07 AM
Double dragon sur master system, toute mon enfance
jenicris
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 11:25 AM
Double Dragon 2 sur Nes, RIP
testament
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 11:30 AM
https://youtu.be/61WVSx45Des
greggy
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 11:41 AM
Très triste
Double Dragon et surtout Double Dragon 2 et Super Double Dragon, ça c'était du très bon beat them up
fdestroyer
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 11:42 AM
Pouahh ça fait mal! Un véritable pionier du Beat em up modern!
RIP Legend !
edgar
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 11:53 AM
jenicris
testament
greggy
Un jeu culte, inoubliable et ultra marquant pour tous les anciens joueurs que nous sommes.
RIP.
sadagast
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 12:06 PM
Et merde...
gameslover
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 12:10 PM
RIP
amario
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 12:50 PM
On peut tous le dire, Double Dragon c'était quelque chose a l'époque. On a tous était marqué
terminagore
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 01:14 PM
Au revoir légende.
pharrell
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 01:24 PM
Il a marqué l’histoire du JV avec double dragon! Licence culte
alucardhellsing
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 01:39 PM
micheljackson
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 01:46 PM
Double Dragon 1 et 2 sur NES, qu'est ce que j'ai pu y jouer, je me souviens encore de mon père se ramenant avec le 2 pour mon anniversaire... ces jeux étaient incroyables, surtout pour les petits garçons qui aimaient la bagarre et les "films de ninjas" dont je faisais partie, c'était le bonheur
Paix à son âme et merci à lui pour ces jeux légendaires qui ont émerveillé notre enfance.
ronan89
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 03:03 PM
RIP
janolife
posted
the 04/06/2026 at 03:42 PM
Grand fan de Beat em all, je suis triste, des jeux qui ont bercés mon enfance…R.I.P
Je retiens le Double Dragon 2 de la Nes et Game Boy et le Double Dragon Advance parmis mes préféré.
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Double Dragon et surtout Double Dragon 2 et Super Double Dragon, ça c'était du très bon beat them up
RIP Legend !
RIP.
Paix à son âme et merci à lui pour ces jeux légendaires qui ont émerveillé notre enfance.
Je retiens le Double Dragon 2 de la Nes et Game Boy et le Double Dragon Advance parmis mes préféré.