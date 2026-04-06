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Une autre légende du JV nous quitte
Jeux Video


Yoshihisa Kishimoto
Créateur des franchises Kunio-Kun et Double Dragon.
Décédé à seulement 64 ans (cause non dévoilée).
RIP
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    hyunckel, bogsnake, raoh38
    posted the 04/06/2026 at 10:55 AM by shanks
    comments (16)
    altendorf posted the 04/06/2026 at 10:56 AM
    RIP :/
    thejoke posted the 04/06/2026 at 11:07 AM
    Double dragon sur master system, toute mon enfance
    jenicris posted the 04/06/2026 at 11:25 AM
    Double Dragon 2 sur Nes, RIP
    testament posted the 04/06/2026 at 11:30 AM
    https://youtu.be/61WVSx45Des
    greggy posted the 04/06/2026 at 11:41 AM
    Très triste

    Double Dragon et surtout Double Dragon 2 et Super Double Dragon, ça c'était du très bon beat them up
    fdestroyer posted the 04/06/2026 at 11:42 AM
    Pouahh ça fait mal! Un véritable pionier du Beat em up modern!
    RIP Legend !
    edgar posted the 04/06/2026 at 11:53 AM
    jenicris testament greggy Un jeu culte, inoubliable et ultra marquant pour tous les anciens joueurs que nous sommes.

    RIP.
    sadagast posted the 04/06/2026 at 12:06 PM
    Et merde...
    gameslover posted the 04/06/2026 at 12:10 PM
    RIP
    amario posted the 04/06/2026 at 12:50 PM
    On peut tous le dire, Double Dragon c'était quelque chose a l'époque. On a tous était marqué
    terminagore posted the 04/06/2026 at 01:14 PM
    Au revoir légende.
    pharrell posted the 04/06/2026 at 01:24 PM
    Il a marqué l’histoire du JV avec double dragon! Licence culte
    alucardhellsing posted the 04/06/2026 at 01:39 PM
    micheljackson posted the 04/06/2026 at 01:46 PM
    Double Dragon 1 et 2 sur NES, qu'est ce que j'ai pu y jouer, je me souviens encore de mon père se ramenant avec le 2 pour mon anniversaire... ces jeux étaient incroyables, surtout pour les petits garçons qui aimaient la bagarre et les "films de ninjas" dont je faisais partie, c'était le bonheur

    Paix à son âme et merci à lui pour ces jeux légendaires qui ont émerveillé notre enfance.
    ronan89 posted the 04/06/2026 at 03:03 PM
    RIP
    janolife posted the 04/06/2026 at 03:42 PM
    Grand fan de Beat em all, je suis triste, des jeux qui ont bercés mon enfance…R.I.P
    Je retiens le Double Dragon 2 de la Nes et Game Boy et le Double Dragon Advance parmis mes préféré.
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